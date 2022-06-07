he sold the wine estate to “inflict damage” on him in retaliation

The agreement entered into by Jolie is with a company managed by

Yuri Shefler,

owner of the company that produces Russian vodka

Stolichnaya, renamed Stoli.

In the documents presented in court by Pitt’s lawyers, there is talk of a “hostile takeover”, which “destabilizes and tarnishes the reputation of the Miraval brand by associating it with Shefler”.

The chateau in the south of France, where the couple married in 2014, has become Pitt’s “passion” and under his leadership has become one of the most respected rosé wine producers in the world. But in October 2021, Jolie “demanded” to sell her participation at the same time as the provisional sentence of a judge who granted the ex custody of 50/50 in the couple’s bitter battle for the custody of their five children. minors of the time.

“Jolie was livid and vindictive,” the documents read.

“Jolie pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating her ex-husband’s contractual rights,” Brad’s lawyers say: “She knew Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business that Pitt had built and undermining the investment in Miraval, “the statement continues. “And just as Jolie imagined, that’s exactly what Shefler did.”

“In violation of the agreement between the parties, Jolie tried to force Pitt to collaborate with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions,” the documents continue, also claiming that the sale violates the agreement that the couple made early their partnership on the 1000-acre estate.

“Pitt and Jolie bought the castle as a home to share with their children and the vineyard as a family business. They agreed that they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the consent of the other.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 after more than a decade together, citing irreconcilable differences. In an interview with Vogue India last June, Angelina opened up about her breakup, explaining that her decision was for the “well-being” of her children. “It was the right decision,” she said. “I keep focusing on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence and children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own mind. In fact, they are six very courageous, very strong young people ”.