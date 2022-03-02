He spends more than $33 thousand in surgeries to be “the perfect man”

The topic of beauty will always give something to talk about, especially in these modern times where thanks to countless things such as advertising and the internet, its standards have become much broader.

Thousands and thousands of men and women are in search of that beauty that leads them to perfection, so they are capable of doing everything in order to get that recognition of “the most beautiful being in the world”, regardless of what this implies.

Example of this is a 28-year-old named Dale Saint Cullen, which in a very short time has undergone various aesthetic treatments for which has invested more than $33,000 dollars because inside he only had the desire to be the most perfect man that is on the face of the earth.

However, as time went by, her perspective changed, since she did not obtain the expected results, and now she is only dedicated to raising awareness among people regarding the issue of beauty.

For 5 years, Dale made various expenses, surgeries and made decisions that have changed his life forever. And although in his eyes he has achieved the look he so longed for, he says he is not entirely satisfied.

This is because the young man considers that built on himself a “false reality”” with which he admits to having become obsessed, and all because the social networks that “brainwashed him”. It all started with a minor nose job and after that, as Dale details, it was a slippery slope of more operations. Thus, he began to schedule surgeries in different parts of the world to fix his chin, have better teeth, have more voluptuous lips and sharpen his jaw.

“I would fly to Poland and Turkey and show surgeons leaked pictures on Instagram of what I wanted to look like… It took me a while to realize that this is not what they look like in real life,” he says in a recent Mirror interview. . After 5 years, the sensations that remained or have been the best.

“I never realized it at the time, but I was looking at these people who looked perfect and I fell into this vicious cycle of chasing what wasn’t reality, it was completely fake,” he explained.

In addition, he assures that throughout this time he learned that he will never feel 100% satisfied with his appearance, no matter how many surgeries and treatments he undergoes. “I am 28 years old now and it seems like people on social media are getting younger and I am concerned about the effect it has on them. When you see all these reality TV stars and influencers looking perfect, it can be really damaging to young people,” he said.

Despite the situation, the man indicates that he is not against cosmetic surgeries but he does invite all those who wish to have one, first investigate the procedure well and then decide to have it done, as long as it is out of conviction and not because of something seen networking.

Currently, he reveals that he goes to therapy sessions to ensure that future operations are to satisfy himself and not to fit in under the pressure of social media.

