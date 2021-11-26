he spent almost six thousand euros on gifts

A Christmas in the name of gifts the one that is preparing to pass the very large family of Sue Radford. The 46-year-old English lady, mother of 22 children, told the press that this year she plans to spend around 5,000 pounds to buy gifts to give to her children on December 25th.

Meanwhile, with the help of all the members, the largest family in England has assembled and decorated the Christmas tree in their garden in Morecambe, in the Lancashire area. In recent years, too, Sue said she spent about 5,000 pounds on gifts, equal to about 100-250 pounds for each of the children.

The tradition of Christmas at Sue Radford’s home

Sue usually hand wraps every gift she purchases. Overall, she and her husband Noel consume around 70 rolls of wrapping paper every year. The father of the family also cooks a turkey weighing 7-10 kilos with potatoes and Brussels sprouts.

The income of the super family

The Radfords are supported by their patisserie, la The Radford Pie. “It is absolutely not true that we are rich, as many believe”, says Sue in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel. “Being rich for me would mean having a large villa, super car and a few boats. Absolutely not, ”he explained. The super family is also financed with some brand sponsorships advertised on their Instagrram and YouTube channel.

The components

19 today live in the house with their two parents while the eldest children Chris, 31, and Sophie 26, have moved although they often return to visit the family home.

Inside the home they live Chloe, 25, Jack, 23, Daniel, 21, Luke, 20, Millie, 19, 18, Katie, James, 17, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 13 , Max, 12, Tillie, 10 and the youngest Oscars, nine, Casper, eight, Hallie, five, Phoebe, four, Archie, three, Bonnie, two and little Heidie. Their seventeenth child Alfie was born dead in 2014.

Last updated: Friday 26 November 2021, 10:26



