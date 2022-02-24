He spent nearly $35,000 on cosmetic surgeries to get the ‘perfect look’ for social media





The times change. However, if there is something that characterizes each moment of history, it is that an ideal of beauty is pursued. Different over the years, each style or fashion is strongly imposed and seeks to be imitated.

And in these first decades of the 21st century, it is undoubtedly the social networks that determine what it is to be beautiful. That’s why a man who spent nearly $35,000 (over £25,000) on plastic surgery to be “perfect.” Yes, as the networks showed him.

The Case of Dale Saint Cullen

Dale Saint Cullen is a 28-year-old Englishman who has spent the last five years chasing a particular look and says he was “brainwashed” by social media into chasing this “false reality”.

Now, she’s telling her story to raise awareness of the impact social media has on people’s self-esteem, The Mirror reported.

At first, he only wanted to have a nose job but, he described, it was left with something like a slippery slope. Then the networks led him to want to have a chin operation, better teeth, bigger lips and a sharper jaw. The demand seemed endless.

“It was like there was always a new trend and I just couldn’t keep up,” he said. And he added: “I’m all for following the trend, but not when it means you have to change your whole face.”

Thus, he does not regret the changes he made to his face but only the reasons behind them. She even confessed that she will have a new surgery in June.

The power of social networks

“On social networks, I never realized it at the time, but I was looking at these people who looked perfect and I fell into this vicious circle of chasing what was not reality, it was completely false,” the boy told the media. .

With this goal, he traveled to Turkey and Poland, with his cell phone in hand and Instagram photos just a click away, to achieve his ideal appearance, the one shown by the images on the screen.

“It took me a while to realize that this is not what they look like in real life,” admitted Dale, while acknowledging that he knows he will “never” achieve the look he intended.

In this sense, now he insists on a message: that people accept themselves inside and out. And she warns, too, not to fall into the same trap he fell into.

That’s why he’s dedicated to encouraging those who want to have surgery to do it for the right reasons. “I’ve spent so much time, money and energy chasing that perfect look, it’s crazy,” she told The Mirror.

Currently, the young man is undergoing therapy to ensure that he is making decisions for his own well-being. “What I did so far was not for me, I did it under the pressure of social networks. I am in a much better place now and I make sure that everything I do is for me”, he concluded.