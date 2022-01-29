“He started insulting me, it’s really funny”

in the picture: Credit Pixabay

During his long career he has played all kinds of roles in every genre of films, from action to thriller through comedies and love stories. Arrived at 58 years old – last January 7th – Nicolas Cage revealed, however, that he has a “goth” side that not everyone is aware of, and which he also expresses through the animal he has chosen as a life partner: a Crow.

Cage, who will soon bring to the big screen Dracula, the vampire born from the pen of Bram Stoker, was recently interviewed by the Los Angeles Time, to which he revealed that he has a renamed tame crow at home Hogaan. He did not explain what the name derives from, but the suspicion is that it is a tribute to Huginn and Muninn, the pair of ravens present in Norse mythology and associated with the god Odin: the myth tells that the two ravens travel around the world, then reporting information and news to Odin.

“Ravens are very intelligent. And I like the way they look, the Edgar Allan Poe reference. I like the goth element. I’m a goth », said the actor speaking of the crow, who lives in a geodesic dome (a sort of transparent igloo that can reach large dimensions) set up in the garden of his huge Los Angeles villa. However, Hoogan seems to have little gothic, according to what Cage reported: more than the protagonist of a macabre tale by Poe he could stand out in a comedy, since he has got into the habit of “insulting” his human.

“He started insulting me – he explained – it is comic, at least, it is for me. When I leave the room, he first tells me ‘Bye, and then “Ass’” », which translated means“ hello ”and then“ st… .o ”. The actor doesn’t care: Hoogan is part of the family just like the cats Merlin and Teegra, the other two animals who share the Los Angeles mansion with Cage and his wife Riko Shibata, married in February 2021 and with whom she is expecting a child. With Merlin, a Maine Coon of 4 years, the relationship is particularly close: “He is my best friendThe actor admitted.

Crows and interaction with humans

Cage didn’t give any other details about Hoogan, so it’s unclear if she adopted him as a chick or if the relationship between the two developed when the crow was already an adult: “The family of corvids (Corvidae) includes many species, including crows, jackdaws, crows and magpies – he explains Federica Pirrone, ethologist and member of the Kodami Scientific Committee – I am monogamous birds that live in groups who often form stable relationships with other individuals as well as with the reproductive partner. They are extremely intelligent animals and their high cognitive abilities also explain their remarkable behavioral flexibility, which allows them to easily adapt to rapid changes in the environment. For this reason, it is possible to find them in many types of urban environments, from peripheral rural or semi-rural areas to more urbanized central ones, where they find useful nesting sites in buildings, poles and power lines ».

“The interactions with us are the result of a cultural coevolution that began thousands of years ago – continues Pirrone – Corvids are able to recognize and remember the human face, also identifying it when the person changes clothes. They quickly learn, therefore, to distinguish “useful” people, that is, non-dangerous people from whom they usually get food, and towards whom they develop request behaviors that can also become very insistent, from those who instead have threatening attitudes, towards whom they can also become very aggressive. It is important to remember that corvids, in Italy, can be kept indoors only if they are ringed and born in captivity. But honestly, for me it is much more satisfying to be able to observe them chopping free acorns or nuts in the garden and in the parks ».