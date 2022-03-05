“He started making fun of me, that I had no hits”: Resident pointed to J Balvin for the beginning of their rivalry

Resident talked about how long his fight with J Balvin goes back (Video: Instagram/@residente)



Rene Perezbetter known as Resident, made a live broadcast through Instagram this Friday on the occasion of the Session #49which he launched in collaboration with Bizarre. According to the singer, the subject arose from his annoyance by the public ridicule of J Balvin against him. However, he confessed that this situation dates back to six years ago.

Resident assured that J Balvin’s comments and actions would have disturbed your peace daily, something that is not usual, because he always tries to live in peace. She confessed that the enmity between them dates back to their first meeting.

“He was making fun of me from before, from the first time he met me (…) He started making fun of me, that I didn’t have hits”Resident said.

These taunts began at a party Spotifyaccording to René, this was the same one in which he was photographed with the Colombian and daddy yankee. He added that, since then, his rival would have started doing comments against you in privatebut everything exploded when he started doing it in front of the public.

René assured that J Balvin got into his talk with Daddy Yankee on this occasion (Photos: screenshot/Instagram)

He also said that the only way to respond to J Balvin was to “throw him” as he knows how to do it best, which is to create rhymes and rap them, so now the Colombian would have to “bear” your words or reply.

“When there is a dump, you have to throw it away with attitude (…) He is a man who is in the urban genre and has to put up with it”

He added that in private several times he asked Balvin to stop and stop making social media posts against you. At some point in their conversations, he and the Colombian would have accepted drop the subjectbut it was the reggaeton player who broke his word by taking out merchandise that alluded to his “trash”, which ended up infuriate to the vocalist of Calle 13.

Rene made it clear that the Session #49 For him it was a way of do him justice to all those artists who are left out of the great events of the music industry. “The theme transcends the character I’m talking about”assured.

Resident at BZRP Music Session threw Balvin for several minutes, which positioned him as a trend for several hours (Photo: screenshot)

Pérez shared that for him the “tiraderas” are used so that the public realizes what exists behind the industry of music, of the injustices that are not brought to light and of what some artists are like in real life. With this, he tries to encourage new or small singers to speak with your own voice and not to get money.

The controversy between the singers began in October 2021when on the eve of the Latin Grammy Awards, Balvin criticized the organization for not taking into account more exponents of the urban genre in the nominations. René responded to his comment publicly on social networks comparing his music in a derogatory way with a hot dog cart.

“The people fighting, they are killing them, and the guy uploading photos of Gandhi praying”, It was another of the verses that impacted within the clip. In this fragment, Residente reminds his contender of the apparent indifference he had during the national strike that Colombia experienced in April of last year.

Since then the discussion increased with public and private statements. On some occasions the vocalist of Calle 13 exposed the alleged messages they exchanged; On his part, he asked his colleague to stop thinking that music was just about doing business and not to be hypocritical with his audience.

When the two finally made peace privately, Balvin took out his clothing linewhich featured hotdogs in a burlesque manner, clearly against Resident. With this, René was furious and wrote the rap for him to hit him back. The song was ready since Decemberbut waited for the best moment to publish it.

