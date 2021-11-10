“He starts arguing with Ghali at the stadium, they should give him the Daspo” – Libero Quotidiano





“Salvini should give the Daspo“. On the attack of Ghali the cartoonist also spoke out against the leader of the League last Sunday at the San Siro Vauro, who, however, did not take it out on the artist. According to him, in fact, “a politician who embraces an offender and quarrels with a singer is better than not attending stadiums”. In reality there was no quarrel: in the videos released online it is clear that it was not Salvini who ignited the battle in the stands. After the Milan goal, the singer got up from his seat and started yelling at the politician, who was following the derby a few meters away from him.





Vauro, however, consulted byAdnkronos, went straight on his way and continuing to attack Salvini added: “When he was minister of the interior, he hugged the convicted head ultrà of Milan Luca Lucci, convicted of drug dealing and assault. Now he goes to the stadium and he gets into a fight with a singer. It would be time to give him the Daspo. ”





The only one to “defend” the leader of the Northern League in this case was Wild Lucarelli, who highlighted how in all that excitement in the stands the only one to wear the mask was the Northern League secretary. Another rapper also lined up against him, Jack the Fury: “Leaving aside good manners, I would have done the same thing. Salvini must go and steal. As for me, I would have insulted him and I’m sorry I wasn’t there. “



