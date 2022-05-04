“He still wants to play” | Daily Listin

Robinson Canó’s time with the New York Mets is over. The Mets placed him for assignment on Monday, the day teams are required to cut their rosters from 28 players to 26.

New York opted to keep JD Davis, Luis Guillorme and Dominic Smith rather than send one to Triple-A and have to hang on to Canó.

“Robbie absolutely still wants to play. Given the right situation, he’s still capable of making a significant contribution to a team,” his agent, Brodie Van Wagenen, told the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

“Robbie is a true professional with a lot of respect for the organization. He understands that they had to make a difficult decision. He wishes the Mets well in the future,” he said.

At 39, Cano went 8-for-41 (.195) with one home run in 12 games this season before being dropped from the list. He served a 162-game suspension for banned substances and the Mets gave him some time to show if there was still anything left in the tank this year. The answer seems to be no, so they moved on.

The Mets owe him $20.25 million in salary this season and next (the Seattle Mariners also owe him $3.75 million each year) and that money is guaranteed. Cano is still getting paid even after the Mets released him. And he will be released. No team will claim Canó on waivers because a claim under these circumstances would mean assuming his entire contract.

But, which teams would be interested in recruiting him once he overcomes waivers. Here are some options.

red sox

Jackie Bradley Jr.’s plan in right field isn’t working at all (the club’s right fielders are hitting .156/.224/.221 this year) and the Red Sox could put JD Martinez in the outfield full time, clearing at-bats as DH for Canó. Boston ranks 24th in baseball with 3.52 runs scored per game.

White socks

There are already six different players who have started a DH game for the ChiSox and this will continue due to Eloy Jimenez’s injury. Cano could fill that spot full-time, provide balance to a very right-handed lineup and perhaps provide a little spark to a White Sox team that is 2-11 in its last 13 games and ranks 25th with 3.29 runs scored per game. match.

guardians

Franmil Reyes , Cleveland’s regular DH, is in the midst of a brutal slump and is 1-for-28 (.036) with 18 strikeouts. However, he hit .254/.324/.522 with 30 homers a year ago, and perhaps the Guardians are ready to hand over the reins to someone else. However, Canó fits within his budget.

Dodgers

The Dodgers signed Pujols last year. Would they sign Canó this year? His bench isn’t as strong as it has been in previous seasons and Max Muncy hasn’t been himself so far in 2022, nor is he a genuine second baseman. If Canó wants to chase a ring, this is the place to go.

Marlins

Perhaps that will change after Derek Jeter leaves, but the Marlins have been the Yankees South for the past few years. They have countless former Yankees players and staff in their front office, on their coaching staff, on the roster, Cano would be more of the same.

Twins

The Twins have used 10 — 10! — different players as nominated in 22 games. Only once this year has the same player started back-to-back games in this position. Minnesota uses a full-fledged DH rotation. They could sign him and add him to the mix instead of giving him the full-time job, though I imagine Cano will look to join a team willing to give him plenty of playing time.

yankees

How about a return to the Bronx? It seems highly unlikely with Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson sharing DH duty and Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu sharing second base. On the other hand, Torres hasn’t been particularly impressive in recent years, and Cano could jump at the chance to suit up for a team that a) has the best record in baseball, b) plays in a stadium that’s friendly to left-handed hitters, and c) with which you are very familiar. Never say Never!

Parents

Luke Voit’s injury has created a vacancy at DH, which the Padres have filled with a revolving door for now. GM AJ Preller is nothing if not aggressive, and San Diego’s hot start has them virtually tied for first place in the NL West. This is not the time to rest on our laurels. If Preller thinks Cano has anything left in the tank.