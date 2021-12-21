World

“He stuck his fingers inside me”, the woman who can ruin it – Libero Quotidiano

Joe Biden

Joe Biden again accused of sexual assault. To point the finger at the American president is Tara Reade, which has been making this accusation for years now. According to her version, the facts date back to 1993, when she worked on the staff of Biden, then a senator. The head of the White House, however, has always denied. Now the woman returns to report the episode to the microphones of The mosquito, the radio broadcast broadcast on Radio24. “I was asked to bring him his gym bag and when I met him on Capitol Hill pushed me against the wall and he stuck his fingers inside me, without my permission – said Reade -. I was handing him the gym bag, he started kissing me, asking me to go somewhere else, he said he wanted to fuck and then he put his fingers inside me. “

The woman said she tried to get away: “I didn’t expect it. He was my boss, he was my father’s age.” The harassment would also have occurred in other cases: “He harassed me sexually, in the sense that she put her hands on my shoulders and in my hair, But the violence only happened once, when he pushed me against the wall, he kissed me, he had his hands inside my shirt and under my skirtSpeaking of her decision to reject him, Tara added: “I knew that if I said no to him, my career would be over. Then he said to me: come on, I thought you liked me. Then he waved a finger, pointed it at me and said: you are nothing to me, you are nothing “.

When she tried to report, then, Reade would have been threatened by the collaborators of the dem: “A staff member told me: We will destroy you, f ***. I was twenty, they silenced me. Then when seven other women stepped forward in 2019, before Joe Biden was officially running for president, I stepped forward too, thinking the ‘Me Too’ movement would help me. “Even then, though, would have had no support: “They are with the Democrats, with the democratic elite“.

