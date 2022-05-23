He succeeded: Raphy Pina celebrated his first birthday with his daughter and other celebrities also attended

Music producer Rafael Antonio Pina Nieves, better known in the world of entertainment Raphy Pina, this Sunday is enjoying the celebration of the birthday party number one from his youngest daughter, Vida Isabelle.

The little girl who was born in the morning hours of May 22, 2021, fruit of the love between Pina and the singer Natti Natasha, He is sharing with his loved ones and those closest to him in an emotional party that had a farm theme.

After the lawyer had done his job to request permission from the manager, it was granted. The request had to be made because the party was held outside the house where they live, and Pina has been under house arrest since last year.

Through a Live carried out on the Instagram social network, it was possible to know the reason for the absence of Natti’s social networks because both clarified that they already They have an album at the door and they hope that soon they will be able to release it. He explained that the singer loves to work, that’s why she hasn’t stopped and assures that when they come out with that new album it will be to “break her”.

Daddy Yankee and his wife attended

Mireddys González, wife of Daddy Yankee, also made a live broadcast on the aforementioned social network, as she made a tour of the facilities that were decorated for this celebration. In addition, during the walk she was shown next to her husband, and both of them were seen quite smiling.

For many it is not a surprise that Ramón Ayala, real name of the singer, has attended this birthday, because Pina was for a time the manager of Daddy Yankee, that is to say, that it is a friendship that has been going on for some years.

These families have shared so many moments together that both Ayala and Natti have been linked, They have raised rumors of alleged infidelities. In his case, Mireddys is the mother of his three children, and they have also been together since they were teenagers.

Besides, Pina can enjoy with her family until 4:00 pm

