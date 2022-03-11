He suffered a strange sting on a safari five years ago… now the doctors give the worst news





It all started in Senegal, Africa, in 2017. During a safari, an insect stung Fern Wormald’s foot, a woman who is now 48 years old and who, since then, has never felt well again.

By: Clarin

According to the woman, the condition she is currently suffering from is called lymphedema and it was triggered at that time. Among other things, it causes excessive swelling, usually in the legs or arms.

Affraid to die

Five years ago, Fern – who lives in West Yorkshire, Great Britain – and her daughter traveled to The Gambia to teach English and mathematics to primary school children. While they were there, and to get to know the environment even better, they decided to go on a safari in Senegal.

From that moment until today, the 48-year-old woman not only did not improve, but her situation became more complicated day by day. As of late, her life has become one of endless and painful struggles with cellulite and lymphedema, with painful ulcers growing on her legs, Yorkshire Live reported.

So much so, that Fern can’t sleep because of the pain and open wounds put her at risk of infections that can be fatal.

Even a little over a month ago, she had to be hospitalized due to “very serious” sepsis a little over four weeks ago and now she is desperate to try to solve her illness with liposuction, a new technique that could save her life.

