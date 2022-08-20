He suffered a stroke while filming the GOT series and another when he acted in the play Breakfast at Tiffany’s on Broadway – PEOPLE Online

Emilia Clarke became world famous when he played Daenerys Targerien in the acclaimed series Game of Thrones, when he was just 22 years old. What no one knew was that while she was in the recording break between the first and second seasons, the young actress suffered an aneurysm that almost cost her her life.

In 2019, clarke wrote an article for The New Yorker where he revealed the ordeal he experienced when his health was suddenly affected. Emily had managed to be booked for the new HBO series based on the books of George R.R. Martinafter having participated in few roles in his acting career, so it was a crucial moment in his life.

After the end of the first season, the production took a break to later start the second installment recharged. During those weeks, clarke She decided to train so she could stay in shape and thus be prepared for whatever her role required of her. On a February morning in 2011, the actress was in a training session when she began to feel a painful pressure on her head. She finished her exercises and when she was in the locker room she passed out.

“For a few moments, I tried to push away the pain and nausea. I told myself, ‘I’m not going to be paralyzed.’ remember, among other things, some lines of dialogue from Game of Thrones”, he explained in his article. Once in the hospital he was diagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage that he suffered after a brain aneurysm.

They had to intervene immediately, the operation was a success but her rehabilitation was the most difficult of all since she began to suffer from aphasia, a language disorder that makes it difficult to read, write and speak. At that moment, Emily I was 24 years old. As time passed she was able to fully recover, she continued to perform until a second aneurysm appeared to make matters worse.

Two years later, when the filming of the third season of GOT finished and about to participate in the play Breakfast at Tiffany’s on Broadway, the actress experienced her second aneurysm. On this occasion it was she herself who went to a hospital, where she carried out several studies and determined that this aneurysm was worse than the first and that the operation would be simple. But on the contrary, when she woke up from the intervention she began to scream in pain since the operation had failed so they had to put her in the operating room again.

“Rehabilitation was even worse than the first operation…I spent a month in the hospital and again, at times, I lost all hope. I couldn’t look anyone in the eye. I had a terrible anxiety and panic attacksHe confessed about his experience.

Also, in a recent interview with sunday morningthe actress said that it is a miracle for her to be alive: “With the amount of brain that I have disabled, it’s incredible that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions.” Since all this happened, Emily She hasn’t let this stop her, she has worked on several films that have been successful at the box office and has several important projects in her future.