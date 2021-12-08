“He suffered from Noah’s syndrome”

Horror in the house of a French pensioner where a cemetery of animals was found, including cats, squirrels and mice, locked up in boxes even when alive. A hundred cat corpses were discovered yesterday at the home of a pensioner living in Nice, in the south of France. In addition to the dead cats, there were some another twenty still alive, but in pitiful health conditions. The corpses, most of which had been stored in plastic or wooden boxes sealed, were discovered after the hospitalization of this 81-year-old man, according to reports from the newspaper NIce-Matin. Several animal defense associations were alerted by the elder’s granddaughter who discovered the corpses around the house and also inside it, as well as the remains of squirrels, mice and a dog jaw.

“Considering the position in which they were found, most of the cats were already dead when they were placed inside the boxes, but we think that at least two were locked up alive»Says Philippe Desjacques, president of the La Tribu du Fourmilier association, to France Presse. The corpse of a cat probably devoured by his fellows was found on the sofa at home. Instead, another twenty cats found still alive inside the house, but stunted or in dramatic health conditions, were saved by veterinarians and volunteers. “Unfortunately, there are stories like this every year,” explains Desjacques, according to whom the retiree suffered from Noah’s syndrome, which consists of collecting more animals than one is able to house and feed properly as well as the Diogenes syndrome, which involves the compulsive accumulation of objects. The associations intend to file a complaint for animal “mistreatment” or negligence, Desjacques said.

Last updated: Tuesday 7 December 2021, 21:42



