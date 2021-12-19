«He supported Pakistan in Modi’s India» – Corriere.it

from Alessandra Muglia

The young man from Kashmir has been in jail since 27 October with two companions. The accusation: sedition

He would never have thought of finding himself still in the cell after more than two months just for cheering on the wrong team. It was October 24 when Showkat Ahmad Ganai, an engineering student, cheered on WhatsApp for Pakistan’s victory over India at the T20 cricket world championships. He had watched the match on TV from his college in Agra, the Indian city of the famous Taj Mahal. He was one step away from graduation. Instead, on October 27, he was taken to the maximum security prison as a dangerous subversive along with two other comrades from Indian Kashmir like him.



Police arrested the three young men on charges of throwing pro-Pakistan slogan and to have sided with the team of historical enemy arches. Accusations made by activists of the Hindu right that the university defined as unfounded: the three students had limited themselves to exchanging joyful messages on WhatsApp, the university clarified. Without public demonstrations, therefore, as had happened in the disputed Kashmir between Islamabad and Delhi, where at the end of the game hundreds of people had poured into the streets dancing and praising long life to Pakistan.

Showkat and his two friends still find themselves accused of sedition, a crime inherited from the British colonizers who used it against those who fought for national independence. An offense defined by the Indian Penal Code as attempting to sow hatred or discontent or incite disaffection with the government. Regulated by laws that make it possible to define an accused terrorist without evidence or evidence and provide for life imprisonment as the maximum penalty.

The three students come from families without means. Showkat’s dad, a farmhand, said he didn’t have the resources to take on a lawsuit. He was my only hope for ending our family’s ordeal, she said. it was the Student Association of Jammu and Kashmir that took charge of enlisting a legal team for them. The Agra lawyers had refused to defend them. What they have done hurts our sensitivity he explained to Bbc Nitin Verma, of the Young Lawyers’ Assocation. After all, the state of Uttar Pradesh, where Agra is located, governed by the radical holy man Yogi Adityanath, a close ally of the nationalist premier Ind Narendra Modi, criticized by many because he would use anti-sedition laws to repress any form of dissent and criticism towards the government.

It is no coincidence that India ranks 142 out of 180 in the ranking on freedom of expression drawn up by Reporters Without Borders, which defines the country as one of the most dangerous in the world: since Modi was re-elected prime minister in 2019, pressure on the media to conform to the government’s ultra-nationalist line has increased.

Indian captain Virat Kohli went to hug his Pakistani rival at the end of the game, but his fair play was not a lesson. The clear message: lo sport in India not just sport but a way to strengthen nationalism.