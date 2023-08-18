He Survived Cancer Twice, But Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo Still Needs a Lung Transplant

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo has been suffering from cancer and COPD since 2013 (Photo: Instagram)

Telenovela presented to the media on August 17, 2023 mines of passionCreated by Pedro Ortiz de Pinedo televisa, starring Livia Brito, Annette Michel, Osvaldo de León and César Évora. The event, held at the San Angel facilities of the television station, was attended by his father, actor and director Jorge Ortiz de PinedoWho gave an update to the press on how his health is currently.

The 75-year-old actor once again made this comment seek a lung transplant And for a few years he was seen with an oxygen tank attached to his nostrils to withstand the pressure of Mexico City.

However, he acknowledged that there is no immediate need for such transplants.

“I am continuing with my COPD disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and I keep trying to see if there’s a chance one of these days About lung transplant, if not, meanwhile you see me here, here I am still fighting,” said the man known for his character.Dr. Candido Perez,

The comedian lives between Miami and Acapulco to reduce his lung capacity (Photo: IG Georgiortizdepinedoofficial)

“The doctors will have to keep studying and operate until a time comes when they decide I’m a candidate, if not that’s fine I’ll continue to survive here in Mexico City with my oxygen And living at sea level between Miami and Acapulco I have no problem,” the television producer said.

For the celebrity who has developed a career televisa with projects like void in conduct And VIP School He insisted that he did not need such a “life or death” transplant, because although his lungs were damaged, his organs were functioning well at sea level.

“What’s the risk to me? Well, like the risk that you and anybody else have, that one day you’ll stop breathing, that’s all. Not much, Lung transplant is the last option for a human being. When your lungs no longer work, but my lungs still work, whatever happens is good, remember this I’ve had cancer twiceI’ve had pieces of my lung removed twice, so my situation is different from many people.”

Looking at it, the actor was optimistic and revealed that he will continue with his lifestyle, staying at the beaches he has reached recently.

Ortiz mourns the death of his great friend Chabelo (Photo: Instagram)

“The lack of oxygen is pretty bad in Mexico City, for people with half a lung, well imagine that, but other than the beach I’m fine. And here we go on troubling because we don’t have any other option, the only thing I know is to entertain, have fun, act, take care of my co-workers and enjoy my family, which That the most important thing is me,” he said.

It was only in February of this 2023, that Jorge Ortiz opened up about his health condition and then announced his intention to reach out for the coveted organ transplant.

“I am in medical protocol for my illness: COPD, and in all TestWell, along the way, I asked to consider the possibility of one day being included in the list of candidates for transplantation. The day the medical group informs me that I am fit for transplant, I will let you know, because This would be a great opportunity to improve my positionIf all goes well, sure,” the comedian said.

“Fortunately, I am not serious; And I don’t stay tied to oxygen… That’s why I keep alternating my life between Acapulco and MiamiBoth on the ocean floor, where I write and live very happily with Gabi (his wife)”, shared the famous.