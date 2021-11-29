He survives hiding in the undercarriage of an airplane at -50 degrees for two hours

AGI – He survived a temperature of minus 50 degrees centigrade, hidden in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines passenger plane, on a flight of more than a thousand kilometers, from Guatamela to the United States.

It is the heroic (and successful) feat of a 26-year-old, found – half stunned but still alive – when Flight 1182 left he arrived in Miami, Florida on Saturday morning. The man took a few steps then sat on the ground as the distraught airport workers ran around him. Incredulous one exclaimed: “He survived! He survived!” while someone else handed him water.

The Boeing 737 plane flew for two hours and six minutes at speeds of up to 526 mph and reached an altitude of 33,000 feet (over 10 kilometers); he then taxied for 29 minutes before arriving at a gate, where the man was found.

Hiding in trolleys or other places on scheduled flights is the last desperate attempt at expatriation for many who want to arrive in the US. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, 129 people have tried to hide on airplanes since 1947, but almost all – about a hundred – “died of injuries or in flight”.

In 2014, the feat succeeded a 15-year-old boy who survived a five-and-a-half hour flight from San Jose, California to Maui, Hawaii, a dramatic flight that spent nearly all of his time unconscious in freezing cold. and with low oxygen.

Another dramatic episode in 2019, in London: the body of a man, probably slipped from the landing gear compartment of a Kenya Airways flight, bound for Heathrow and coming from Nairobi, fell to the ground. The body crashed to the ground in the garden of a house in an area south of the capital; and no one ever knew who he was.