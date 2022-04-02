He takes a deep breath before seeing Deisy Arvelo when he had not yet met Ricardo Arjona

Guatemalan singer Ricardo Arjona The 58-year-old is in the middle of the “Black and White” tour that takes him to different European countries and most of the time he is accompanied by his partner, the Venezuelan model Deisy Arvelo, with whom he has been in love for more than 20 years.

Ricardo Arjona and Deisy Arvelo. Source: Terra archive

Ricardo Arjona met Deisy Arvelo in 1998 when she was the protagonist of her video clip called ‘Dime que no’. The crush was immediate and they began to go out formally shortly after. It was only in 2006 that they got engaged and a few years later they had their son named Nicolas, who is Adria Arjona’s stepbrother, and Ricardo, the artist’s eldest sons.

At the moment Ricardo Arjona He has a consolidated relationship with Deisy who is also still involved in some advertising campaigns and is in charge of the education of his son Nicolás and to accommodate the agendas so that the family can share time together.

Deisy Arvelo two decades ago. Source: instagram @deisyarvelo_

Deisy Arvelo She is very active on social networks where she has already accumulated more than 20,000 followers from all corners of the world and for them she shares photos of her family, her trips, pets and friends, among other things. She recently published a photo of the time when she was a beauty queen in Venezuela and she left everyone with their mouths open.

In the aforementioned postcard, the couple Ricardo Arjona She wears a black and white bikini while posing next to a palm tree on a paradisiacal beach. Deisy Arvelo has loose blonde hair with curls and a delicate make up that highlights her features and denotes several years younger.