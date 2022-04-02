Entertainment

He takes a deep breath before seeing Deisy Arvelo when he had not yet met Ricardo Arjona

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Guatemalan singer Ricardo Arjona The 58-year-old is in the middle of the “Black and White” tour that takes him to different European countries and most of the time he is accompanied by his partner, the Venezuelan model Deisy Arvelo, with whom he has been in love for more than 20 years.

Ricardo Arjona and Deisy Arvelo. Source: Terra archive

Ricardo Arjona met Deisy Arvelo in 1998 when she was the protagonist of her video clip called ‘Dime que no’. The crush was immediate and they began to go out formally shortly after. It was only in 2006 that they got engaged and a few years later they had their son named Nicolas, who is Adria Arjona’s stepbrother, and Ricardo, the artist’s eldest sons.

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Doña Sofía meets Carolina Herrera in New York

6 mins ago

Five Sandra Bullock Movies That Perfectly Explain Why We’ll Miss Her So Much

8 mins ago

They steal the guitar of the teacher Berta Rojas in the US

17 mins ago

Megan Fox steals sighs in this mini skirt and crop top that reveals her great curves

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button