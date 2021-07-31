he takes away from home 500 pairs of shoes- Corriere.it

There are more and more persistent rumors of an imminent divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: according to Page Six, the singer and producer has already taken away some of his objects from the Calabasas house, in California, the one he shared with the Kardashian. Among these things also 500 pairs of sneakers, his wardrobe favorites. It had always been Page Six, in early January, who exclusively revealed that the divorce was imminent and the couple would be in talks for a consensual agreement. She does not seem at all worried on the contrary: the Kardashian allows herself a trip to Turks and Caicos with her family, presumably just to give time and way to the ex-husband to take away some objects from the luxurious villa. Both thought it would be less dramatic to make this move with the house empty, said the (top secret) source.