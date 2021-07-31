he takes away from home 500 pairs of shoes- Corriere.it

There are more and more persistent rumors of an imminent divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: according to Page Six, the singer and producer has already taken away some of his objects from the Calabasas house, in California, the one he shared with the Kardashian. Among these things also 500 pairs of sneakers, his wardrobe favorites. It had always been Page Six, in early January, who exclusively revealed that the divorce was imminent and the couple would be in talks for a consensual agreement. She does not seem at all worried on the contrary: the Kardashian allows herself a trip to Turks and Caicos with her family, presumably just to give time and way to the ex-husband to take away some objects from the luxurious villa. Both thought it would be less dramatic to make this move with the house empty, said the (top secret) source.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, imminent divorce between the two stars
The crisis
Only a small part
And always the insider stated that West would not take all his things, but only a small part, including the impressive collection of sneakers: the rapper was then seen landing in Los Angeles, at Van Nuys airport, with a private jet last week. Meanwhile, Kim has not been on her hands: the heiress and influencer posted an Instagram story on Monday of a new showroom at her home for her Skims clothing line. The (very careful) followers noticed the similarity between this new space and West’s wardrobe (or rather former wardrobe) – who had shown it in an interview with David Letterman in 2019 – leading them to wonder if Kim had already converted her ex-husband’s wardrobe into a location for her fashion business.
February 5, 2021 (edit February 5, 2021 | 12:38 PM)
