He thinks he has sold a table but finds his account drained

01/22/2022 – Still an online scam. A woman from Pesaro has fallen into the net of a swindler who, pretending to be a buyer, has cleaned up her current account.

It was supposed to be an opportunity to earn a few euros, but instead it was yet another scammed person. It happened to a woman who put a table up for sale on an online classifieds site.

Immediately contacted by an alleged buyer, the seller was invited to go to an ATM to credit the agreed price on her card. In reality, the scammer, providing a series of codes and guiding the complainant by telephone, made him credit his prepaid card 1,400 euros.

At the end of the phone call, the victim became aware of the scam. He tried to contact the buyer again, without receiving a reply. Thus the complaint to the carabinieri was triggered who, after the usual investigations, managed to trace the criminal, who ended up in front of the judge of the Court of Pesaro.

