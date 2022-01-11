he thinks he is a God but he is very human- Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi

If Djokovic considered all the controversies he slipped into as a lesson to learn from rather than injustices that only serve to reinforce his belief that he is on a mission against the world, he would not be the man of 20 Grand Slams.

The strangled screams of Maria Sharapova, the irrepressible urge of Rafa Nadal to rummage in the back of his shorts, the lolling gait of Andy Murray, one of the Big Three in tennis at the time. We should have understood from the beginning, from the zero kilometer of the very long and exhausting run along which Novak Djokovic was able to hook the two fugitives welded for life, Federer and Nadal, to the stratospheric quota of 20 Grand Slam titles, that the Djoker had an irresistible propensity to get into trouble. His own worst enemy, with an attraction for controversy and ruthless judgments.

The imitations have worked the time to get noticed, snatch a few smiles in the stands, establish a relationship with Fiorello in Italy, with a drift of television hosts, stop. Then a tennis giant not yet officially retired took Djokovic aside in the locker room: a good game does not last long, boy, your come to an end. End of imitations. And then, cleverly, the former Serbian child who grew up playing tennis at the bottom of an empty Belgrade swimming pool under the NATO bombings, he clung to his best talent, tennis resilience, to lead the way. Possibly against the tide, that is to say when everyone cheers against him: see the Wimbledon 2019 final, won by going up the flow of blind and unconditional love for Roger Federer, even canceling two match points.



But also there, at the center of its ecological niche, master of its habitat, gradually corroborated by the results, by the records, by the successes, there was no shortage of accidents along the way. Excluding the share of Federer and Nadal fans who still today do not forgive him for having interfered, he as the third brilliant inconvenience, in the sporting rivalry of the millennium, Djokovic has long had the fame on the circuit of the one who emphasized injuries, calling the medical time out to break the opponent’s inertia (a bit like what Stefanos Tsitsipas was accused of doing with the pip stop). At the 2008 USA Open (the year of the Serbian’s first Major title, won at the Australian Open), Djokovic asks for two medical time outs in the five roaring sets with which he beats the Spaniard Robredo. His opponent in the quarters, Andy Roddick, reacts with irony (He declared 16 injuries in a match … We just needed him to say that he has avian and Sars …!), Only to be defeated (the Djoker will stop in the semifinals with Federer). Never suspected of bogus injuries from colleagues follow each other. Carreno Busta at Roland Garros 2020 (Whenever the match gets complicated, he asks for the doctor’s intervention), Fritz in Australia last year (If he had been really bad, he would not have played) when Djokovic accuses an injury to the oblique muscle of the abs, threatens to retire and then instead wins the tournament (ninth Australian Open, 18th Grand Slam) beating Medvedev, protagonist of yet another resurrection, in three sets.

If Novak Djokovic’s no Vax theories are known, it was often the ways and places in which he expressed them, as well as the arguments that exposed him to criticism. It’s unbelievable that the king of tennis didn’t realize what to talk about power of transformation of water molecules through the power of thought live on social media and in full pandemic with Chervin Jafarieh, self-styled wellness guru, was inappropriate. And that announcing his trip to Australia on Instagram, seven days ago, with a garrulous message (Happy New Year everyone! I’m headed down Under with an exemption. Come on 2022!) Without giving any explanation as to the nature and reason of the exemption from the vaccine could have irritated – as it later happened – the public opinion of a continent that had been locked inside its borders for two years by the anti Covid policies of a government in constant permanent election campaign, which clearly used the number one in the world as a vote exchange, slipping into the soft womb of his boundless narcissism.

It was not obligatory to give her those explanations. But a true leader clarifies, argues, makes himself transparent and as impervious to criticism as possible, instead of taking advantage of shortcuts (the initial mistake of Tennis Australia was to provide for exemptions but a tournament reserved for vaccinated only would have cut out Djokovic and a Grand Slam without the number one in the world less attractive for TVs that pay the rights and viewers who buy tickets). Too easy to say that the Serbian champion, and not from today, would need a better press office: Djokovic is so blinded by himself and by a family that he lives on reflected light

(and that from Belgrade is performed in delusional comparisons with Jesus Christ and Spartacus) not to listen to anyone. And in any case, certain common sense reasoning should make them the protagonist of this surreal story, not the crowd of employees who pay salaries.

The last huge controversy that involved and overwhelmed Novak Djokovic before this horrible – and counterproductive for everyone – mess with the Melbourne customs was the red card at the 2020 USA Open: a ball thrown with anger, without looking over his shoulder, during a match in the round of 32 with Carreno Busta, he hit the line judge in the throat. Immediate disqualification, stuff that not even John McEnroe at the height of his proverbial bad mood. Unfortunate episode, of course, but once again (a coincidence?) With the 34-year-old Serbian at the center who aspires to become the best player in the history of tennis. If the Djoker hadn’t thrown the ball, the judge would not have been injured. Had he been vaccinated (or had stayed at home, like other tennis players no Vax, consistent with his principles), the Melbourne diplomatic case would never have broken out.

There is always a self in the life of every human being. If Novak Djokovic considered all the controversies, small and large, he slipped into as a lesson from which to learn something and as an opportunity for growth, rather than misunderstanding them for injustices that have the sole purpose of reinforcing his conviction that he is on a mission on behalf of Io, it would not be Novak Djokovic, the 20 Slam man with the flashing arrow for overtaking. Generous and arrogant, talented and self-centered, adorable and very obnoxious, resilient and brittle, everything and nothing, with no middle ground. He believes himself to be God on earth and instead very (perhaps too much, for him, to accept) human.