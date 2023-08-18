It was the most watched television series of 2022 in the United States.

Stranger Things was the most watched series in the United States.

It was viewed for 52 billion minutes in that country.

There are many such series or movies which have been successful among the audience. That success can be seen when a woman thought she was talking to the ‘Stranger Things’ actor, but ended up getting cheated on and divorced.

It turns out that there are currently 4.62 billion network users worldwide, representing more than 10 percent year-over-year growth, according to new report data from We Are Social and Hootsuite.

Similarly, the same study reports that the number of users of social networks now equals more than 58 percent of the total world population.

Looking at these figures, Netflix has made a lot of money for various projects, which is why it has been crowned the most watched television series of 2022 in the United States, leaving behind productions such as House of the Dragon and Ozark. Was worn

According to a site specializing in Nielsen metrics, Stranger Things was the most watched series in the United States in 2022 with 52 billion minutes, with the Netflix series leading the list of 15 titles.

He thought he was talking to an actor from ‘Stranger Things’.

The story begins when a woman becomes a victim of fraud by a man who introduced himself as an actor from ‘Stranger Things’.

The affair took place in Kentucky, United States with McKayla, who was married and reportedly met Dacre Montgomery, who plays Billy in the aforementioned Duffer Brothers series.

She explained that she had met the perpetrator in a fan group where she had been duped through messages kept for a year.

“I am incredibly excited to connect with other filmmakers who share the same passion for the art of cinema. Currently, I am looking for creative collaboration opportunities, and I believe that together we can create something truly extraordinary,” he said.

The woman pointed out that there was never a telephone conversation or video call between them during that time, so there was no way to verify that it was indeed the actor and not a scam as the woman had experienced.



She also states that at a certain point the man asked her to decide between herself and her husband, leading her to decide that it was time to ask her partner for a divorce.

In view of this, the perpetrator gained the woman’s trust by alleging that her girlfriend, Liv Pollock, controlled her, to whom she identified herself, and this aroused sympathy.

“It’s something we really connected with, and basically throughout the relationship he was taking it out on his partner, saying that she controlled him so much, he couldn’t do the things he wanted to do.” wanted, she was always there, she always had to be monitored,” he said.

It turned out that what the scammer was looking for was to receive money from the victim, who agreed to give him $10,000 (171,356 Mexican pesos) after she left her husband, as she argued that she was unable to deposit money at their bank. Cannot access accounts.

After some time the woman came to know that it was all a lie, but by then it was too late, as she was divorced and a large sum of money had also been stolen from her.

The case went viral and included a scam by a woman who thought she was talking to Brad Pitt and also stole a lot of money from him.

now read:

Coca-Cola’s creative activation for the Women’s World Cup final

Vans Showed the World That a Brand Can Find Success in the Metaverse

Apple iPhone 15 Launch: Breaking News