He throws himself into the lake to save his dog – Bolzano

BOLZANO. He is named after the mighty god of thunder, but he is a cute little dog weighing just seven pounds. A curious Jack Russell full of love for his master, a Bolzano man who didn’t think twice about throwing himself into the frozen water when little Thor, five years old, fell into the fishermen’s pond in Fié.

Sunday. Mirko Torcaso and his colleague Luca take a walk after lunch. Thor strolls around quietly in his coat. But he ventures onto the lake, and 15 meters from the shore the ice gives way. Thor falls into the water. Mirko is desperate, sees his friend watching him suffer, go under the water and retreat up struggling to survive. The water-soaked coat is a ballast.

“We tried to throw logs at him. Very heavy, it was the adrenaline that made us lift them. But Thor couldn’t hold on, ”says Torcaso.

“I didn’t understand anything anymore. I immersed myself up to my chest as I was. Clothes, wallet, cellphone. I was pacing back and forth, because I was out of breath to push myself too far. As I managed to proceed in the lake for two or three meters I threw a log opening a passage for Thor, who managed to swim up to me ».

Luca wraps the dog in a towel loaned by two passers-by – another is for Mirko, who already can’t feel his hands anymore – and the two run to the car.

The other morning Luca went back to Fié for a run. He took a photo at the point of the terrible mishap: the post is already making the rounds of Facebook. And Mirko and Thor? «We are fine – assures Torcaso – and I know I acted on impulse, but I think that if he ended up underwater I would have followed him. Those who love their animal will be able to understand me ».