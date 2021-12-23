“He told Italians things that didn’t come true”

“It worries me that we have told the Italians things that have not come true.” Professor Andrea Crisanti, director of the microbiology laboratory of the University of Padua, expresses himself in this way in L’aria che tira.

“The one-year green pass with vaccine that lasts 6 months was nonsense. Aligning the green pass with the duration of the vaccine comes close to a semblance of a public health measure,” he says, dwelling on the hypothesis of measures to be taken to contain the Omicron variant. .

“We told the Italians that in September we would have herd immunity when in June it was clear that the vaccine would last 6 months. I am concerned that we have told the Italians things that have not come true, we have imposed an absolutely inconsistent green pass with the epidemiological reality. We cannot say ‘in September we will have herd immunity’ and ‘the green pass protects’, this has repercussions on credibility “, he adds.

The rapid swab responds to a need of the public, not of health. reliability in identifying positives ranges from 50% to 70%, with do-it-yourself swabs it’s even worse. If you want to rest assured, decrease your contacts. And just in case do a molecular swab