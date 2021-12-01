“He told me he was always busy”

“I can barely control my children, when I have free time you are sleeping.” TO “Afternoon Five” Flavia Vento shows some of the messages received by the fake Tom Cruise, with whom for months he thought he was talking. The showgirl, who recently confessed to having been the victim of this love scam: on the other side of the phone, the fake Tom filled her with attention, continuing to reiterate that he was the famous actor.

“I have always admired you – reads another of the messages sent by the scammer – I did not know you took the teachings of Scientology seriously, this is why I decided to get to know you personally”. However, as told by the showgirl herself, the fake Cruise he continued to refuse to be seen on a video call: “Every time I asked him to hear from us or he couldn’t – he explained -, or when the call left the line immediately dropped. He also sent me some photos of him, but then I discovered that they had been taken from a Twitter profile “.

At that point, the scammer gave her the email address of one of his agents who was supposed to arrange their meeting: “There I found out that it was a scam – he continued -, because I was asked for money to see live. The thing that amazes me the most is that I talked to this person for months, from May until a few weeks ago. “