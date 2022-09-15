He told the “reality” of living in the United States and knocked down the illusions of many: “Get off the clouds”

The American dream is the desire of many people who want to change their quality of life. Starting from scratch in another country is always complicated and a tiktoker wanted to give his opinion by telling what for him is the reality when emigrating to the United States. He specified that most foreigners have a wrong idea of ​​what it means to go to work or live in the United States and immediately generated alert among those who saw it.

It was through his account @rafael85m that Rafael Morales listed all the beliefs that some people have, especially that of generating lots of money with a job of a few hours a day. “As a newcomer, things are not easy at all and of course they can become a real nightmare for you,” she said in a phrase that caused all kinds of opinions.

He assured that some people believe that going to the US is like living in glory. According to the clip of him, there are from those who suppose that they will earn many dollars, to those who think that they will get a partner of North American origin to easily give them citizenship. “The idea of ​​having an apartment for newcomers in the United States, get off the cloud,” declared the content creator and assured that a migrant can only aspire to live in a shared apartment with other foreigners.

This is life in the United States, according to a tiktoker

Rafael wanted the dreamers to come back from their fantasies with the supposed reality: “I’m going to get a gringa to give me the papers… No, that it’s not so easy because you don’t speak english”, he detailed to later emphasize that life in that nation is not easy.

Although later he did admit that there is only one way to make a fortune working there: work shifts with many overtime hours and with a schedule from Monday to Monday, without rest.

Rafael’s statements were not to everyone’s liking. Some corrected him and spoke from their own experience, considering that each case is different. “Brother, that depends on each one how they move, how he develops and how far his desire to succeed goes. Everyone has their luck”, “Who said that if you arrive you have everything? The newcomer is the same everywhere, pay for the new”, were the opinions he received.

Living in the United States is the dream of many and this tiktoker wanted to warn you of some details

On the other hand, there were people within the audience who they insinuated that he was exaggerating about the situationsince whenever someone moved they had to start from the bottom: “Friend, everywhere the beginning is difficult and you are supposed to go to work”, “I think that everyone who leaves goes to work and that is carried in the mind”.

Finally, some also gave him the reason: “You work a lot, my friend, and it’s very expensive in the USA”, “Most people also leave because it’s a children’s dream to be there because of the movies we saw”, “I have a family there from 30 years ago and they don’t even have a house of their own, there the life is hard”, they sentenced.