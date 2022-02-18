“He Told Us Tesla Would Fail”: Musk Reacts To Billionaire Charlie Munger’s Criticism Of Bitcoin

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX shared with Twitter users an old memory during a lunch with Warren Buffett’s partner.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has reacted this Thursday to the comments of billionaire Charlie Munger, in which the businessman described investments in cryptocurrencies as a “venereal disease”.

In response to a tweet about Munger’s remarks, which also noted that he would rather Bitcoin had been “banned immediately,” Musk shared an old memory with Warren Buffett’s partner.

“I was at a lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways we Tesla would fail“wrote the tycoon. “It made me quite sad, but I told him that I agreed with all those reasons and that we would probably die, but that it was worth a try anyway,” he added.

Charlie Munger, vice president of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s conglomerate, had expressed his opinion on the subject at an annual virtual meeting of the shareholders of Bloomberg and the technology company Daily Journal Corporation, which is under his direction, in which praised the Chinese authorities for the decision to ban cryptocurrency transactions in its territory. Likewise, he claimed to be “proud” of not having invested in this type of digital currency.