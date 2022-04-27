he took points from the rival for the championship

Checo Pérez’s defense cost Ferrari and Charles Leclerc valuable points

Czech Perez finished in second place on Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. With the victory of Max Verstappen, Red Bull got his first 1-2 since 2016.

“Checo was fantastic, our first 1-2 since 2016. Great to have them both there with brilliant driving this weekend,” he said. Christian Hornerteam manager RedBull.

The most notable in the weekend of Czech Perezwas his battle against charles leclercleader of the drivers’ world championship and who was favorite along with ferrari in Imola. It was in the heat of that battle that Leclerc made a mistake when he was third, in pursuit of Pérez, and lost the podium. charles leclerc he had to settle for sixth position against the frustrated tifosi who saw it as a dream weekend, ending with the abandonment of Carlos Sainz Jr. and the subsequent error of the Monegasque pilot.

charles leclerc went from having 15 points in hand, to rescuing eight in Emilia Romagnaand something will have to do Czech Perezthen the pilot of ferrari simply could not against the Mexican throughout the laps, to the point of very aggressively attacking the High variant pear not to lose distance in the Rivazza and face the ‘straight’ of pits at a distance from DRS and go to the Red Bull in Tamburelloa maneuver that did not occur and that reminded us of another moment.

Checo Pérez in Baku, where he won the race after leading Lewis Hamilton to error. Getty

Baku 2021

It was just charles leclerc who surprised with the pole in Azerbaijan last year. But he lost the race lead to a point where they were Max Verstappen leading comfortably, Czech Perez in second and Lewis Hamilton hunting the tapatío

But, on lap 45 of 51, the Red Bull from Max Verstappen he ended up against the wall due to tire problems. It would be zero points for the Dutchman and, at the time, Hamilton was second and almost assured of 18 points. But Lewis saw an opportunity to go for the winner’s 25.

The restart would be from a standstill, with Checo in the first box and Hamilton in the second ready to storm the first position. And that’s what Lewis tried…

2 Related

However, Pérez was very aggressive and blocked the way to the Mercedes, so Hamilton misconfigured his braking balance and didn’t stop at the first corner, losing all positions. Zero points for the great rival of Red Bull in the championship, while Czech Perez celebrated his first victory with the team on the podium.

In Imola Leclerc and ferrari They rescued points, however, they could have been 15 solid units, but the Monegasque did not have the coldness or the temper. Czech Perezon the other hand, once again had a cool head and warm hands and feet to perfectly defend the position and take points away from the main rivals.

In the end, these points lost by Leclerc and Ferrari at home could be worth a championship – those 18 for Hamilton would have meant the eighth crown for Lewis if the rest of the season had been as it happened.