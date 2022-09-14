He traveled to the United States many times and reveals the three questions he was always asked when entering the country

Traveling to the United States is always a coin toss, since you never know what will happen when you arrive with immigration officials. A woman wanted to spare her TikTok followers the fatigue of having their passage to the North American country limited and He told his experience that he accumulated on all the occasions he has traveled there. She assured that they always asked her the same questions, so he provided a guide.

“I have been to the USA more than 30 times and these are the questions I have been asked when I arrive”, read the description of the video he posted. There she spoke briefly about how his trips were and listed the three key questions for a traveler. In addition, she gave some details about what she answered and answered user queries.

Through the account @viaja_con_pri, the woman specified that it is very important to always tell the truth, since otherwise the visa could be removed. These are the questions he listed:

The virtual community of TikTok it didn’t take long to manifest itself in the clip of this woman, which accumulates just over 10,000 reproductions. Most questioned her about the answers, since at first she perfectly detailed the questions, but she did not say what would be the ideal to answer in Migrations.

“And how much cash is recommended to say?”, Asked a user, to which she replied: “Whatever you carry and it must be less than 10,000″. Although it was not very clear if he was referring to the amount of dollars or other types of Latin American pesos, the amount is related to the North American currency.

This is one of the additional questions that could be asked to a traveler when entering the United States @viaja_con_pri/TikTok

To complement that response, another user entered the comments section, who assured that it is better to leave the savings at home: “It is not usual to carry a lot of cash, better credit cards”.

On the other hand, two people insinuated that what he was saying was not entirely true, since they had entered the United States without being questioned. “The last one (the one about what she does in her country of origin) was never asked in 15 trips, but well”, “It is relative, on several occasions I have entered and they do not even ask me the namebut in any given case it is always better to answer with the truth”, they left him.

The difference of opinions about entering the North American country showed that each case is different and that the obligations are not the same for the citizens of all countries, but depending on the place from which they go they can be consulted for one thing or another.

The important thing, and that the tiktoker made it very clear, is that you always have to answer without lies and be transparent so as not to have problems. In addition, there are particularities, since some may be in a different situation due to their criminal record.