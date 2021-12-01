he treated himself with chlorine dioxide- Corriere.it

Supporter of Querdeken, lateral thinking, he had participated in many denial demonstrations: for years he had spread theories and methods of self-care even against cancer

Johann Biacsics, one of the leaders of the No vax movement in Austria and supporter of “Lateral thinking” (Querdenken), died of complications from Covid-19, after being hospitalized in Wiener Neustadt, a suburb of Vienna.

According to the newspaper Die Zeit Biacsics, 65, freelance, for years active in the “dissemination” of self-care methods that he was experimenting and developing, once he contracted Covid he began to be treated at home with treatment enemas called Miraculous Mineral Solution (Mms) based on chlorine dioxide (the active ingredient in bleach) is very popular with opponents of the vaccine and traditional treatments. Chlorine dioxide (found in the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine) made headlines when Donald Trump suggested it as a remedy for Covid-19.

In Italy, the Mms product was already under observation by the Ministry of Health in 2019 for its risks.

In September, Biacsics he ended up on local TV for an interview in front of the Austrian parliament in which he declared: «There are mainly people vaccinated in intensive care units. 67 percent of them are vaccinated. ” When the reporter corrected him by saying that the data did not match, he only replied that he had “inside information”

Johann Biacsics, during a first hospitalization in early November following respiratory crises, ha refused treatment and asked to be taken home. When his condition worsened, the family called an ambulance to take him back to the hospital. But it was too late.

The death dates back to November 10 but the news circulated outside the no vax environment when, on November 28, the son of Biacsics, Marcus announced a fundraiser on social media to proceed legally against all newspapers (especially Die Zeit), which, according to him, report false news on the case of his father and reaffirms the “authority” of his father’s studies who for more than twenty years had studied and reflected on methods of self-care even for serious diseases, such as cancer, to counteract the excessive power of pharmaceutical companies.

The treatment of chlorine dioxide enemas was developed by the reporter Christoph Specht.

Biasics’ death occurs in the days when Austra is introducing mandatory vaccination in the country.