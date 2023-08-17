He tricked an Oxxo cashier with a fake bill of 520 pesos and cashed it

Alex Silvabetter known as dua lupita on tiktokhas become one of oxxo cashier Most popular in Mexico due to the videos about her work that she uploads to her profile, however, she is also not immune to scams and recently shared that a Customer paid him with a counterfeit bill of 520 pesosBut he didn’t realize it until he was already taking the cashier’s cut.

through your account TIC Toc @duaaalupita oxxo cashier He told that his classmates were laughing at him because when he did this box cut realized that someone had given him fake bill And upon showing it, it can be seen that half has the image of the 20-peso bill, which still had Benito Juárez’s face, and the other half is from the current 500-peso bill.

They Pay Oxxo Cashier With Fake Tickets (TikTok)

It is heard in the video that head cashier told him they were only going to discount 20 pesos that were missing box cut so alex said he’d be with her 520 peso bill as a souvenir, but he also took the opportunity to tell customers They don’t do it with cashiers because it offends them Work.

“Listen, I’m cutting and they’re laughing at me. Somebody give me this bill, what is it? Is it 520 or is it 20 pesos out of 500? I’m only going to miss 20 pesos cut , ie I’m going to put 20 and I’m going to keep it as a souvenir, but don’t do that, check the ticket thoroughly,” Cashier.

They Pay Oxxo Cashier With Fake Tickets (TikTok)

You may be interested: Oxxo cashier shares a weird hot dog recipe and it goes viral

your video fake bill He has already got her over 9 million views on TikTok; Some users told them that they have to check the bill carefully when they pay and that is why they would like to work as a cashier, while others commented that at least only they cheated With 20 pesos, not 500.

“luckily it was 20, can you imagine giving away 500”. “That’s why I dread working at Oxxo.” “It’s a new 260 peso bill, because it’s half a 500 and half a 20”. “Exchange it to the bank and you will earn 500.” “Wato who gave you this video after watching it.” “It’s 500 because it’s more than half, you can go to the bank to change it.” His followers commented, “Colo lacked the image of Juan Gabriel.”

Who is Oxxo cashier Dua Lupita?

your real name is Alexandra Silva And work at oxxo Located in Monterrey, Nuevo León, but started attracting customer attention after uploading a video TIC Toc Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin and because of her resemblance to the singer dua lipa that’s why they named it dua lupita and also known as on instagram Lupana Canoe.

In TIC Toc He has 2.7 million followers, but more than 51.5 million likes on his videos. Due to her popularity, she was invited to several television programs such as ES Show de Multimedios, where she confessed that she went to work at Oxo because she did not like school and did not want to continue studying anymore, however, it was her It was one of the dreams. To become a model professional.