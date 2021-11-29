he tried to treat himself at home with bleach enemas

Johann Biacsics, one of the most stubborn and convinced Austrian No Vax, died after contracting Covid-19. For days he tried to treat himself with bleach enemas.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Johann Biacsics, one of the most stubborn and convinced Austrian No Vax, died after contracting Covid-19. As reported by the newspaper Die Zeit, the man was accompanied by family members to the hospital in Vienna at the beginning of November in already severe conditions, with severe breathing difficulties caused by the coronavirus infection. Biacsics – a leading exponent of the movement of the so-called “lateral thinkers” – after having previously refused the vaccine, he repeatedly said “no” even to the treatments that the doctors had offered him: the 65-year-old, in fact, was convinced that he had already recovered from Covid despite a molecular swab had given a completely different outcome and was positive.

Activist No Vax insisted on being brought home and decided to “heal” there – so to speak – with a solution based on bleach, a substance presented as a miraculous cure against Covid-19 and very popular among skeptics, deniers and lovers of alternative and home therapies in Austria. For months, the doctor and journalist Christoph Specht has been promoting its use – in large quantities and through an enema. The choice not to rely on doctors and the scientific method, however, soon proved to be very wrong because within a few days the 65-year-old died. Shortly before, his family members called an ambulance, but by the time the rescuers arrived at the man’s home it was too late.

Johann Biacsics was known among the Austrian No Vax for his books, articles and YouTube videos on the topic of self-healing. The 65-year-old was convinced that alternative medicine could also cure serious diseases such as cancer. Two weeks before his death, Biacsics took part in several demonstrations against the closures organized in Vienna, spreading fake news and conspiracy theories. “There are mostly vaccinated people in intensive care units. 67 percent are vaccinated,” Biacsics told television reporters in attendance. When reporters corrected him, he added that he had “inside information”.