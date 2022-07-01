He tried to withdraw 10 million posing as Edinson Vólquez

Police agents, attached to the Counterfeit Investigations Department, arrested and made available to justice, via the Public Ministry, a man who went to a financial institution located in the Las Praderas sector, of the National Districtto make a withdrawal for the sum of 10 million pesos, using false documentation, usurping the identity of the major league pitcher, Edinson Vólquez.

This is Junior Raymundo Peña Ramírez, 27, whom the First Investigating Court of the National District, imposed 3 months of preventive detention as a coercive measure, to be served at the San Cristóbal Correction and Rehabilitation Center (CCR).

According to the case report, Peña Ramírez showed up at the bank branch with an identity card. identity in the name of Mr. Edinson Ariel Vólquez, a copy of Mrs. Pura Rijo Ozuna’s identity card, a property sale contract, an application and authorization to withdraw the aforementioned monetary sum.

With this documentation, the detainee justified the aforementioned operation by posing as the baseball player Edinson Ariel Vólquez, simulating the purchase of a property with the cadastral designation No.403491777302, registration No.0100188566, with an area of ​​121,354.03 square meters, located in the municipality of Boca Chica, Santo Domingo province, all of this presumably false.

Junior Raymundo Peña Ramírez, when questioned, said that he was contacted by a woman (already identified by the researchers), who in turn contacted other three people who were in charge of doing the whole process and promised to pay him 200,000 pesos just to pretend to be the buyer and withdraw the money from the bank.

The Police continue the investigations in order to locate and arrest the others involved in this attempted robbery by fraud, to make them available to the Ministry Public.