He tries to jump the subway turnstile but stumbles and dies: “He hit his head and broke his neck”

He tried repeatedly to skip the turnstile of the subway to enter without paying the ticket but he tripped, violently banging his head against the floor. We are a New York, in the borough of Queens. Here, according to what was reported by the Daily Mail, a 28-year-old man, Christopher De La Cruz, was pronounced dead following the accident at Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station in Queens at around 6:45 am on Saturday, January 1.

The scene was captured by surveillance cameras and shows De La Cruz, wearing a backpack, trying to jump the station turnstile. He fails and tries again until he stumbles: “He hit his head and broke his neck“, Declared the police. “The man was probably drunk,” added the British site, later specifying that he leaves a 4-year-old child. Examinations by the coroner will follow to ascertain the actual causes of the 28-year-old’s death.