“He underestimated him and arrived very relaxed”: Sergey Kovalev criticizes Canelo Álvarez’s attitude against Dmitry Bivol

Remembered for having been the first rival to whom Canelo Alvarez faced in the light heavyweights, the Russian Sergei Kovalev praised the victory of his compatriot Dmitry Bivolwho was imposed by unanimous decision (115-113) against Guadalajara last Saturday, in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“It was a great victory. Before the fight I thought that Dmitry could win, because There are no impossible in this sport. I think Canelo underestimated him and He arrived very relaxed to the fight ”Kovalev expressed this week, during a magazine interview with the YouTube channel FightHub.

The Russian, 39 years oldstated that the key to the fight was the training that Bivol did to dominate Canelo in more than half of the rounds. “Dmitry did very well, He came to this fight in great condition, and it worked fantastically. He deserved to win with a wide difference.” analyzed.

Sergey, in this sense, added: “I saw Canelo slow and too relaxed. He looked tired after the third round. Perhaps did not make a good camp. I think he thought he had won before he got in the ring. He thought it was another easy rival who could beat him, but it was not like that”.

Both Saul and Dmitry showed open for a rematch. Although it is unknown if it will be in the 175 or 168 poundsKovalev believes that the result will be again for his countryman “In my opinion, Canelo can be better in the rematch; but Bivol will also be better, and the result will be the same.

Canelo Alvarez knocked out Sergey Kovalev in 2019, snatching the WBO belt. The Russian will return to the ring this Saturday from that defeat, when he faces the cruiserweight Bulgarian Tervel Pulev, at The Kia Forum in Inglewood (Los Angeles). This will be for 10 rounds.

