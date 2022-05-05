Sports

He underestimated Orbelín Pineda at Celta, now karma reaches Coudet

Coudet's karma for not lining up Orbelín Pineda
Coudet’s karma for not lining up Orbelín Pineda

Orbelín Pineda arrived at Celta de Vigo with the best illusion of fulfilling his European dream, however, as he was not asked by the Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet, El Maguito was relegated to the bench.

Now the manager of Celta de Vigo receives a bucket of cold water after confirming that his center forward, Santi Mina, was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of gender-based violence in Spain.

Chacho Coudet’s situation is complicated up front with the absence of Santi Mina and he will have to rethink his offensive system. The Argentine DT would seek to remove Orbelín Pineda in order to bring in a new striker.

What is the fate of Orbelín Pineda?

According to Spanish media, Orbelín Pineda would go out on loan for the next tournament. Although there may be options in the second division of Spain, in Liga MX they also closely follow the situation of the Mexican. El Maguito wants to have minutes and not lose the calls to the Mexican team.

