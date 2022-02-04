“He used his semen for assisted fertilization”

He disappeared about 3 years ago but it could be, unbeknownst to his mothers, the father from 21 children. It is the story of the Dutch gynecologist Jos Beek who used his sperm to fertilize numerous women between 1973 and 1978.

Jos Beek, Dutch gynecologist passed away in 2019, he allegedly used his sperm to be able to give a baby to several couples who had resorted to his help for the assisted fertilization. Between 1973 and 1998, the man worked in the Leiderdorp hospital, north of The Hague and, after an investigation conducted, is the father of at least 21 children.

In January, the health facility commissioned a survey created following the requests made by the FIOM organization, which is responsible for tracing the biological parents of people conceived through assisted procreation: the DNA tests carried out showed traces compatible with those of Beek in at least 21 subjects.

According to the first information gathered, the doctor moved independently from the hospital, which was ignorant of everything and was favored by a still unclear legislation, given that in the years in which he operated the technique of assisted fertilization it was still in its infancy. However, the investigations continue and it is not certain that the number of Jos’s heirs will grow further.

