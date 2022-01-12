He uses his Tesla Model 3 to mine $ 800 worth of Bitcoin per month

He is not the first who succeeds, but he is one of the few to have revealed the figures earned thanks to his operation: mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies using your Tesla it can, and it has already been done successfully. This phrase probably would not have made sense to almost any of us if it had been spoken just 10 years ago, but today even cars can be transformed into useful tools to round up and get some crypto.

Today’s story sees one as protagonist Tesla Model 3 of an American boy called Siraj Raval, who posted on Youtube the story of how he managed to undermine Bitcoin and Ether thanks to a little one mining rig installed in frunk of his car; think that in the period of maximum value of the two coins, Siraj was able to earn a whopping 800 dollars a month thanks to the constant work of his car. There is a secret though: Siraj bought the Tesla Model 3 in question at a very lucky time, when Tesla still offered free lifetime refills, which means that all the electricity used by Siraj won’t cost him a dollar.

Obviously, to give oneself to this operation it is necessary enter the car’s operating system and take full control of it, after which it will be possible to connect to the car what you want to use to mine: in the case of Siraj it is a cluster of 5 GPUs, positioned in the frunk of the car (the small trunk under the front hood), which performs all the calculations necessary for the mining process.

It goes without saying that this whole operation void the warranty of the manufacturer, but according to Siraj at the time the operation was put into practice the game was worth the candle, given the very high prices of the crypto market. As someone else rightly points out, it remains to be seen how much this operation can affect the life of the car’s batteries, which as we all know are the most expensive component of the whole car.