“He violated the isolation to go for medical examinations” – Corriere.it

Positive for a swab on Saturday 22 January, he would not have been able to leave before 29 despite the negative test. Instead, on Friday 28th he made visits with the bianconeri and signed the contract. The Mayor of Florence Nardella: It would be a serious violation

Dusan Vlahovic chose Cristiano Ronaldo’s number 7 shirt and this too, for a boy who turned 22 on Friday, a sign of personality. Juventus, which paid him 80 million, 70 plus 10 bonuses5 easy to reach, another 5 more difficult, over 11.6 million euros of solidarity contribution and ancillary charges for a total of 90, made him find a birthday cake in the dressing room

The center forward he talks as if he had always been at Juve. a special day, Juve pride, tradition and family. I am happy to be part of this group and this company, giving my best to achieve all our goals. Juve immortal, always there until the end.

But a controversy of no small importance casts a shadow on the story. There is a suspicion that Vlahovic has violated the rules on fiduciary isolation from Covid, risking a criminal complaint.

The Local Health Authority of Florence will send a report to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The rules are clear. The vaccine with three doses between the positive and negative swab must wait 7 days, says Giorgio Garofalo, director of the public hygiene department. Fiorentina last Saturday announced without naming the positivity of two players, leaving Saponara and Vlahovic out of the squad list.

If confirmed, the news that #Vlahovic violated national isolation regulations by leaving early #Florence very serious. A sports champion who does this! What a disappointment. #covid #forty – Dario Nardella (@DarioNardella) January 28, 2022

Serbian he would leave for Turin at three in the morning on Friday, the seventh day, after a negative swab. A situation destined to cause discussion. It would be very serious if Vlahovic had violated the isolation. What a disappointment, tweets the mayor Nardella. From Turin to arrive opposite indications: the attacker would have carried out the visits with the ok of the local ASL.