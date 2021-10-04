News

he waited 7 hours for his Bentley to fill up

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In line from the gas station we are all the same. Also Cristiano Ronaldo is dealing with the fuel crisis that is gripping the United Kingdom, amidst a shortage of petrol and long queues in front of the petrol stations. To fill the tank of the Portuguese ace’s luxurious Bentley – as reported by the Daily Mail – a driver employed by him had to wait almost seven hours outside the Wilmslow service station, not far from CR7’s home.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his dream cars: all CR7 supercars

What a queue for gasoline!

In fact, it did not go unnoticed by other motorists in the queue the Bentley Flying Spur, worth about 250 thousand euros, with which in recent weeks Ronaldo has often been photographed at the entrance to the Manchester United sports center in Carrington.

Loading...
Advertisements

Less fortunate, on the other hand, is the refueling ordered by the former Juventus player for another car from his rich collection, the Range Rover: after having had to wait more than six hours in the queue. A member of Ronaldo’s personal security was forced to desist because in the meantime the distributor had run out of steam. With the advent of Brexit there are few truckers to transport gasoline and stocks are starting to run low, and the situation does not seem to be improving.

Cristiano Ronaldo, new supercar in the garage: here is Bentley Flying Spur

Look at the gallery

Cristiano Ronaldo, new supercar in the garage: here is Bentley Flying Spur

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.2K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
990
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
902
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
834
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
795
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
772
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
772
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
761
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
754
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
750
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top