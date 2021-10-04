he waited 7 hours for his Bentley to fill up

In line from the gas station we are all the same. Also Cristiano Ronaldo is dealing with the fuel crisis that is gripping the United Kingdom, amidst a shortage of petrol and long queues in front of the petrol stations. To fill the tank of the Portuguese ace’s luxurious Bentley – as reported by the Daily Mail – a driver employed by him had to wait almost seven hours outside the Wilmslow service station, not far from CR7’s home.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his dream cars: all CR7 supercars

What a queue for gasoline!

In fact, it did not go unnoticed by other motorists in the queue the Bentley Flying Spur, worth about 250 thousand euros, with which in recent weeks Ronaldo has often been photographed at the entrance to the Manchester United sports center in Carrington.

Loading... Advertisements

Less fortunate, on the other hand, is the refueling ordered by the former Juventus player for another car from his rich collection, the Range Rover: after having had to wait more than six hours in the queue. A member of Ronaldo’s personal security was forced to desist because in the meantime the distributor had run out of steam. With the advent of Brexit there are few truckers to transport gasoline and stocks are starting to run low, and the situation does not seem to be improving.