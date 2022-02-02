“He wanted to be a butterfly, but he felt like an elephant”

Cases of eating disorders are increasing by 30% in Italy, increasingly associated with another psychiatric diagnosis. The structures are few and unprepared to face a complex and difficult to cure disease.

Noemi Savini she was a Roman girl of almost 25 years. She was her because she died last November 30, overwhelmed by mental suffering linked to eating disorders. To tell a Fanpage.it the story is Susy Polito, mother of Noemi, who wandered with her for years in search of a cure.

“Hello, there’s a place for your daughter”

On January 14, 2022 Susy Polito receives the call that thousands of parents with a child suffering from eating disorders have been waiting for months, if not years: “Good morning, it’s the clinic, we wanted to warn you that tomorrow a place will be available for your daughter. “. But Noemi Savini, Susy’s ‘little girl’, is gone now. She left on November 30th, throwing herself off the fifth floor of a building, because, her mother says: “she wanted to put an end to her pain”. That of a girl of less than 25 years old who for half of her life has suffered from eating disorders, diseases that exploded with the pandemic, so much so that in the last two years, a 30% increase in the number of cases has been recorded, which today in Italy reach 2.9 million.

But, as reported in the latest Ma.nu.al report, the diagnostic statistical manual of nutrition and eating disorders drawn up by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, on 21 December 2021 there were only 8,000, i.e. less than a third of the total, the people in charge of the 91 public centers equipped for the treatment of these pathologies. Numbers to which are added a few dozen affiliated private clinics, which however do not substantially change a dramatic trend: waiting lists of up to two years for admissions to rehabilitation centers, regions (such as Molise) totally devoid of facilities and services specialized, a mortality rate from 5 to 10 times higher for patients with anorexia, bulimia and binge (binge eating disorder).

“He wanted to be a butterfly, but he felt like an elephant”

“Noemi started when she was little more than a child – says Susy, who lives in Rome and immediately did her utmost to treat her daughter – She was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, which is a container of pathologies, in her the strongest manifestations were anorexia, alternating with bulimia, and self-harm “. Psychiatric comorbidity, that is the presence of a double diagnosis, is an increasingly widespread condition, especially in recent years, in those suffering from pathologies related to eating behavior. “The problem – observes Dr. Leonardo Mendolicchio, psychiatrist and psychotherapist who has been treating these diseases for years – is that in Italy almost all the centers are not equipped to deal with both diagnoses, therefore, in the best of cases, they are treated just one disturbance, to the detriment of the other “. This is what happened several times to Noemi, who was bounced from one clinic to another without being able to really improve: “She had lost faith in doctors and therapy – says her mother – and in the last period she had thrown herself on drugs and alcohol. to compensate for the lack of help. The umpteenth failure was on October 7, when the director of a clinic called us to tell us that they could not accept Noemi. Many doctors had given up, they had told me that my daughter was a coincidence too serious “.

But Noemi had a disease, it was not her disease. “She was an artist – recalls her mother – she always dyed her hair with strange colors, she loved to draw and she did it mostly with a pen, expressing her pain there, but also the hope of healing. She was studying to do piercings and tattoos “. And just with a tatoo, Noemi relives in every moment on Susy’s arm: “I never loved tattoos, but I promised her that, when she healed, we would have one the same, together. We didn’t have time, but I decided to keep my promise and I had a lilac bow tattooed on my arm, symbol of the fight against eating disorders, and a butterfly. Because Noemi wanted to be a butterfly, only she felt trapped in an elephant’s body: she couldn’t stand it her weight, even 32 kilos was too much for her. I chose her arms because they were her weak point, there she manifested her pain through self-harm “.

“We still don’t know how to cure this disease”

“We must have the courage to say – Mendolicchio admits – that we still don’t know how to cure this disease well. And that the bureaucratization of medicine, especially in this type of pathology, can sentence a girl to death”. Like, in fact, Noemi. “She said she couldn’t take it anymore and it wasn’t the first time she tried to take her own life – says Susy – Two years ago, when she was saved by a miracle, she told me:” Well, now I know how to do it, next time I will not be wrong. “But unfortunately this was not the case, despite the fact that there have also been professionals and centers who have tried in every possible way to save her:” The problem – says the mother – is that many structures work for the period of hospitalization, which is a happy island, for patients and for us parents, who breathe a sigh of relief. But then, once outside, there is nothing “.

Also for this reason, the plan under study by the Ministry of Health is a strengthening of the care network, which provides for all degrees of assistance in each region: hospital, acute care, rehabilitation centers, day hospitals and outpatient services. . In the last budget law, 25 million have been allocated for the treatment of these diseases and recently eating disorders have been included in the essential levels of assistance, lea, as separate diseases. Steps forward that mark an important change and which at the same time testify to the emergency: “The pandemic – comments Mendolicchio – was like a downpour that blew up the manholes, unmasking the frailties and pouring them on food and on the body, but this is also the opportunity to overcome the inadequacy of a system in which, up to now, a true clinical culture on the treatment of eating disorders has been lacking “.

“The whole family gets sick”

In the meantime, for Susy the emptiness and the pain remain, which this strong woman tries to fight by helping others: “For Naomi’s funeral I asked that donations be made for all those volunteer organizations that deal with anorexia, bulimia and binge. When I’m ready, I’ll try to stay close to other parents like me, because it must be said, that when a girl or a boy gets sick with eating disorders, the whole family gets sick. “

Article by Chiara Daffini