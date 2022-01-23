He wanted to cross the Atlantic in a rowboat, a French navigator who died in the Azores

Rome, 23 January 2022 – The 75-year-old Frenchman’s adventure ended in the most tragic way Jean-Jacques Savin, which he wanted cross the Atlantic ocean aboard a modern canoe and with the only force of oars. The man was found dead yesterday in the cabin of his ‘Audacieux’ boat, off the coast of Azores.

The latest communications date back to last Friday while he was north of Madeira heading for the small island of Ponta Delgada, when Savin had sent two signals with distress call. After the silence. “The ocean this time was stronger than our friend, he who loved navigation and the sea so much”, wrote the volunteers who followed the adventure in a note published in the transalpine media. The team also explains that they do not yet know “the exact circumstances of the tragedy”.

Savin had celebrated birthday last 14 aboard the ‘Audacieux’, eight meters long and 1.7 meters wide, describing his enterprise – which began in Sagres in southern Portugal – as “a way to challenge old age”. “I’m going on vacation to the open sea, I’m taking a three-month vacation”, he laughed just before leaving.

Le Figaro he remembers that the man, a former military paratrooper, had made himself known in 2019 for spending more than four months on a barrel-shaped boat three meters long and with a diameter of 2.10 m. He had thus crossed the Atlantic alone, driven by winds and currents. An experience from which the book ‘127 days adrift, the Atlantic in a barrel’ was born.