“He wants to do Hitler …”: the truth about Transformers

Transformers – Revenge of the Fallen is the Michael Bay film that will be broadcast tonight at 20.59 on 20 Mediaset. This is the second chapter of the film saga dedicated to the famous toys Hasbro, which was not met with positive reviews from either critics or the public.

Transformers – Revenge of the Fallen, the plot

Two years after the battle of Mission City seen in the first Transformers, the autobots have formed an alliance with the American government, giving rise to a special unit, the NEST, which has the task of eliminating the surviving Decepticons. Meanwhile Sam (Shia LaBeouf) is mentally preparing to move to college and, above all, distance from his girlfriend Mikaela (Megan Fox) and its autobot guardian Bumblebee. Shortly before departure, however, Sam comes into contact with the AllSpark: it will be the latter to make possible the awakening of Megatron: in collusion with the Fallen – one of the Prime who had tried to destroy the Earth in the past – Megatron has the task of capturing Sam and killing Optimus Prime, the only one who can truly face the rising threat. It is the beginning of a new war, in which the fate of humanity will once again be in the hands of the Transformers.

The firing of Megan Fox

Despite the very good proceeds recorded at the box office, Transformers – Revenge of the Fallen it became famous for being the last film in the saga in which Megan Fox appeared. In the third chapter, in fact, the protagonist Sam is engaged to another girl, a character played by another actress: a choice made following the dismissal by Megan Fox from the franchise. Soon a truth began to emerge that between Megan Fox and the director Michael Bay did not run bad blood. The same actress told a IMDB to feel uncomfortable during some filming of the film. Specifically, speaking of Bay’s trend of using more cameras and more shots, he said: “I was bent over and wearing these really, really short shorts. I thought I was acting with the camera on my face, but he had other cameras mounted on a dolly, running back and forth, behind me. My dialogue is not. not even in the frame “. As reported PeopleFurthermore, Megan Fox does not have a very high opinion of what happened. In fact he said: “It was the low point of my career.” Then the actress went on to reveal her truth behind the dismissal, asserting: “Without that thing I wouldn’t have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologize, and I refused. I was so presumptuous at twenty-three that I couldn’t understand it was going to be for the greater good. I really thought I was. to be like Joan of Arc “.