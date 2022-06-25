He wants to marry Shakira: “I’m ready to marry you right now and support you”

A few weeks ago, the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué was made public after almost 12 years of relationship and two children in common. From that moment on, the rumors that point to an alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer have multiplied to the point of relating him even to a young 20-year-old waitress with whom it is said that he could have an affair.

Despite the gossip, Shakira has not lost her smile for a moment in the public appearances she has made since her return to singleness was confirmed and continues with her life with total normality, focused on the successes of her musical career.

Unlike Piqué, at the moment she has not been related to any person; however, her suitors are not lacking for her and she has recently received a declaration of love at the door of her house. The residence where she lived with Piqué woke up with several graffiti drawn on the road in front, in which you can read a series of phrases in English such as: “I love you beautiful woman”, “I come here for you, my love”, or “I am ready to marry you right now and support you”.

So far the identity of the person who went to the vicinity of the mansion of the interpreter of ‘Waka waka’ to make that proposal is unknown. However, the police have already initiated the relevant investigations to find the person responsible.

