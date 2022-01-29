He wants to unseat FIFA, but is he really different? CR7 presents UFL

UFL shows its gameplay for the first time and, more than an anti-FIFA, it looks like a project intent on borrowing many elements of the EA Sports series.

It may not be in crisis, but the sports video game model is experiencing a very important evolutionary phase of transition. Paid games are slowly but surely giving way to free ones and, despite having withstood the pressure of the various Fortnite or Roblox for years, they are starting to show the first cracks in the FIFA and eFootball sector. More than any other segment, it is precisely the one linked to football, basketball, tennis and related seasons that is increasingly struggling to justify the price of 60, 70 and finally 80 euros per year with its (very rarely non) marginal changes.

This is how, with a little populist and perhaps demagogic attitude, productions such as UFL and Goals have launched their challenge to the giants of the gaming establishment in 2021 and are approaching, appointment after appointment, the fateful day of the release in which to give substance Laurel “J’accuse”. Strikerz Inc., the studio behind UFL, kicked off the dances with a first gameplay and details on how its revolution proposal will work in practice.

The (theoretical) differences between UFL and FIFA –

In groped to enter the videogame football arena, the young Belarusian label immediately intelligently found an opponent to demonize and to counterbalance – FIFA and, in particular, its billionaire card-based mode FIFA Ultimate Team.

Right from the start, therefore, UFL wanted to emphasize the elements that will differentiate it from the EA Sports series. The game is built on the more democratic Unreal Engine (by Epic Games) and not the owner Frostbite. It is free-to-play – indeed, commercial name, it is “fair-to-play” to underline how much, unlike a FUT, is fair to the player – and not for a fee. It focuses on player ratings signed inStat, a well-known external and objective rating agency, and not on a “commission” made up of communities and developers as in the case of FIFA. And, for now, it will only focus on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S, skipping popular platforms including Nintendo Switch and PC.

Who is Strikerz Inc.? –

One of the doubts that is raised by many parties is related to Strikerz Inc., that is: a studio at the first experience will ever be able to compete with giants of the caliber of Electronic Arts and Konami? In the first live show conducted by the label, CEO Eugene Nashilov presented the house from the east, providing an identikit of who and what it is.

Developer and publisher, which takes care of the creation of the game to its promotion, the team was founded in December 2016 and was born with just four members (from the founders of Wiser and Pyrix, names that in the West say very little). To date, the group counts out of 200 membersa team of sufficient size for a similar project – even if it is not known how many are actively involved in the game and how many outside it, as well as with what background.

How the anti-FIFA UFL works –

Another question mark about UFL was how the game worked, since it will boast FIFPro licenses (the union of players, which therefore will potentially all be there) but agreements with only a few clubs. The flag mode will be a global online championship with a split ranking system and matchmaking that matches players based on their performance.

Users will not be able to fully select the various Inter, Milan, Juventus and so on, but will have to create and develop their own club. “The more you play and the more you win, the more opportunities you have to strengthen your team,” explained Nashilov, complete with transfer dynamics in the transfer market style. Footballers can not only be bought, but well train in order to make them grow or adapt in other positions (functionality already seen in FUT and which continually creates distortions as central midfield Messi) defined as “adjacent”.

In the online championship, the higher you get, you qualify for a “premier league” annual competition where you compete for the best rewards and invitations to professional tournaments both online and offline. Similarly, a relegation and promotion system will be implemented, with each division being suited to each player’s abilities or not. There will also be a FIFA Pro Club mode, where you play as a single player in a team of eleven elements all played by a different user.

Other modes announced include online other than league, 2v2, 3v3, online with friends, offline “To play in a casual style”, special events, missions and challenges (enough not to miss a Career, for those who like to have a good time alone?), Custom tournaments and more that will be presented later. Compared to FIFA and like the new eFootball, the game will be articulated over time as sports seasons and will not be replaced every year by new chapters: the progress will not be removed between the different seasons, unlike FUT where it will be necessary to rebuild the squad from scratch every time , complete with a trophy won to be exhibited in the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner –

Other partners will arrive in 2022 but for now UFL’s “founding member” clubs are West Ham, Monaco, Besiktas, Moenchengladbach, Sporting Lisbon, Shakhtar, Rangers and Celtic. In the last live broadcast she was also added the Hashtag Uniteda club born in 2016 on YouTube, now a militant in the eighth division of English football, which has recently established a women’s team (fourth division) and esports.

Serie A remains excluded for the moment, and it is not clear if it will have its hands tied due to collective agreements with EA Sports and individual agreements with Konami. However, in a snippet of the first gameplay trailer, you can easily see San Siro dressed up with banners and colors of Milan, so soon there could be the official presentation of the Rossoneri. As to what it means whether a club is a partner or not, this has yet to be verified but it is plausible to imagine the inclusion of kits (for one’s own formation) and possibly even a replica of the stadium.

The ambassadors are four plus one: Zinchenko, Firmino, De Bruyne and Lukaku had already been announced in due course, while the surprise announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo. 800+ goals, 1 European, 1 Nations League, 5 Champions League, 7 national championships… a testimonial that many would envy and who, not surprisingly, was the face of both PES and FIFA.

In a fake phone call with the CEO of Strikerz Inc., in which he blatantly read from a hunchback, Ronaldo explained that “I am happy to announce my partnership with UFL, this is a revolutionary project in football video games. UFL brings a competitive and fair-to-play experience to all players ”. Of course, his iconic celebration will also be included in the game.

But it’s FIFA! –

The good news is that UFL is due out in 2022 and that is it “In the last phase of development”, which should lead to a launch in the traditional football window (September-October). The bad news is that Strikerz Inc. has shown very little of the gameplay, and that what little has been seen is not extremely compelling or particularly innovative.

The reality that transpires from the quick clips shown – so small that any judgment, albeit preliminary, is obviously suspended pending something more substantial – is that the game is very similar to FIFA, both in the interface and on the green rectangle. Details such as the names of the players and those of the teams on the pitch are for example those encoded in years of PES and then borrowed from EA Sportswhile the rhythm seems to be a cross between the two (which is good and right, since the first is often reduced to a slow motion, the second to a pinball machine).

The animations of the players seem a bit rigid and in some cases the cutscenes, which had received an in-depth analysis during this week’s presentation, even seem very close to those of football made in California (look at the regretted reactions of the players, including De Bruyne). The “characters” themselves seem a little thin and light, but it is on the interface that, again, the most similarities are registered: training management is co-glued from that of the much-maligned FUT and, yes, there are fewer (at least among the visible ones), but for the most part the parameters are the same and there is even the Entente to regulate the alchemy between the different members of the team .

First conclusions –

UFL’s revolutionary or alleged scope has always been viewed with a certain skepticism – if only for the great complexity behind the production of a football title, which is often underestimated -, and the first presentation did not seem to be in able to solve all the questions surrounding the project, nor to give substantial substance to Proclamations of Strikerz Inc.

As is mandatory in such a phase, however, it is right to give the Belarusian developer time to strengthen and exhibit his vision: groped to climb the giants of sports gaming is not a trivial matter and there is certainly some fascination in this premise, as well as in the idea of ​​gratuity and seasonal competition. The road is long and steeply uphillbut many video game enthusiasts wish it and would like to see the end of a duopoly that lasted over twenty years.