“He was a brother, he suffered too much from the death of his son”

“A brother died. For me he was this. Zamparini taught me so much, the two of us were one. After the death of his son he let himself go, little by little. It was too painful a loss, he just couldn’t stand it. We spoke recently, but only via messages, we promised to see each other soon. “He told LaPresse Rino Foschi, former sporting director of Palermo Calcio, learned the news of Maurizio Zamparini’s death. On the other hand, the note of the wife Laura: “President Maurizio Zamparini passed away last night at Villa Maria Cecilia, in Cotignola (Ravenna), after a short illness”.

THE CONGRESS OF INTER

“Inter joins the condolences of the whole world of Italian football for the death of Maurizio Zamparini”. Thus Inter in a Twitter message of condolence for the Friulian entrepreneur, former patron of Palermo, who died overnight at the age of 80.

VENTURA: “IT’S PART OF THE HISTORY OF FOOTBALL”

“It is a moment of great sadness for me. Beyond the professional relationship there was a special human relationship with him and for me extremely important. I entered professional football thanks to him. He gave me the opportunity to do this job, what I dreamed of doing and starting a path, Zamparini is part of the history of football “. So in LaPresse, the former coach Gian Piero Ventura, in remembering the figure of the president Maurizio Zamparini, historic former patron of Palermo Calcio, who died last night at the age of 80.

IACHINI: “IT WAS THE FIRST TO BELIEVE IN ME”

“Football has lost a great man and a great president. For me today is a very sad day, I feel a deep pain because I was lucky enough to know him and live with him unique and indelible moments. First as a player and then as a player. coach, it was he who strongly believed in my skills as a coach. ” Beppe Iachini, now the Parma coach, thus remembers the figure of Maurizio Zamparini. “Together we got a lot of satisfaction – added Iachini – I had the pleasure of knowing him well, he was very competent on the technical aspects of football and he has always been very generous with everyone. On a human level he was a great person for me. He was eternally in love with football and the ball, this aspect united us and we always understood each other immediately, there was a beautiful and human understanding. He left me great teachings, I will always remember him and always carry him in the my heart. I want to send an affectionate hug to his wife and children, because I know what they are feeling in this sad moment “.

PORDENONE: “GOODBYE PRESIDENT ZAMPARINI”

“Pordenone Calcio expresses deep condolences for the death of Maurizio Zamparini, leader of the Neroverde Club between 1986 and 1987, an esteemed figure in the world of football as the top manager of Palermo and Venice as well as of entrepreneurs”. This is the note released by the Friulian club, which wanted to remember and honor its president in the final period of the Eighties, before it took over Serie A clubs. “The president Mauro Lovisa, the honorary president Giampaolo Zuzzi, the members, the managers Giancarlo Migliorini, Matteo Lovisa and Emanuele Berrettoni, the coach Bruno Tedino and all the neroverdi members express their condolences to the Zamparini family “, concludes the message of condolence.

EAT: “I HAVE IT ALL”

“I woke up with bad news, I’m really sorry. In this world, relationships and memories remain, today many have passed me by. I can only thank him very much because he is the person who gave me the opportunity ‘to coach in Serie A. I owe him everything “. Thus Devis Mangia, coach of the Malta national team and former Palermo coach, reminds LaPresse exclusively of the figure of Maurizio Zamparini who died today. “He had the courage to put an inexperienced young coach to coach in Serie A. As president he was known by everyone, but the great thing was the personal relationships – he added – people who met and talked about everything.”

TURIN, CAIRO: “HE WAS A GREAT LOVE OF FOOTBALL”

The president Urbano Cairo and the whole Torino Football Club “are close with affection to their children and the Zamparini family for the death of Maurizio Zamparini, multifaceted entrepreneur, historical patron of Venice and Palermo and always a great lover of football. To his loved ones and to the many friends the embrace of the grenade world “.

UDINESE: “A PIECE OF HISTORY GOES WITH ZAMPARINI”

“The Pozzo family and Udinese Calcio express their deepest condolences for the death of Maurizio Zamparini, a piece of the history of Italian football and Friulian entrepreneurship”. This is the statement released by the Juventus club for the death of the patron of Palermo and, before that, of Venezia football. The company has highlighted the role of the entrepreneur in the economic growth of Friuli Venezia Giulia and nationally, in reference to his commitment in the world of large-scale distribution of household materials, with the famous brands Emmezeta and Mercatone, with more ‘of twenty shopping centers throughout Italy, which at the time employed over four thousand employees and collaborators.

EMPOLI: “REFERENCE FIGURE FOR THE WORLD OF FOOTBALL”

Empoli football condolences for the death of the former president of Palermo Maurizio Zamparini with whom the Tuscan club, it should be remembered, has had considerable relations and exchanges of players in the past. “The president Fabrizio Corsi, the sporting director Pietro Accardi and the whole Empoli football club – reads the note – gather around the Zamparini family in this moment of great pain for the death of Maurizio, protagonist and figure of reference for many years from the world of football. The most heartfelt condolences go to the family from the whole Azzurri club “.

VERONA: APPRECIATED PRESIDENT FOR MORE THAN 30 YEARS

“Hellas Verona FC is affectionately embracing the family of Maurizio #Zamparini, who for over thirty years has been an appreciated president and sports manager of our football.” Thus also Hellas Verona football remembers the former patron of Palermo and Venice Maurizio Zamparini who died today.

MONZA: THE MOVED MEMORY OF ADRIANO GALLIANI

Monza “participates in the pain of the family for the death of Maurizio Zamparini, President who first brought Venice and then Palermo to Serie A. With him the Sicilian club passed from Serie B to Europa League, also winning an Italian Cup final . Particularly saddened by the Chief Executive Officer Adriano Galliani who remembers him moved “.

PALERMO: GOODBYE TO THE MOST WINNING PRESIDENT IN OUR HISTORY

The president Dario Mirri, the managing director Rinaldo Sagramola and the whole Palermo FC family join in the pain of the death of Maurizio Zamparini, the most successful president in rosanero history, forever in the heart of every fan.

MIRRI: “THE DEATH OF ZAMPARINI IS A SERIOUS LOSS”

“A serious loss that those who love our colors can only soothe with the everlasting memory of indelible moments and the wonderful years that every fan has experienced. From the historic promotion in Serie A to the final of the Italian Cup. Zamparini forever with us” . Thus the current president of Palermo Calcio, Dario Mirri, expressed his condolences for the death of the former patron of the rosanero club, Maurizio Zamparini. Mirri’s message is joined, with a note from the viale del Fante club, by the CEO Rinaldo Sagramola “and the whole family of Palermo Fc”, who express “sorrow for the death of Maurizio Zamparini, the most successful president of the rosanero history, forever in the heart of every fan “.

VENICE: “HAS WRITTEN CLUB HISTORY PAGES”

Through its social channels, Venezia “gathers around the Zamparini family due to the death of Maurizio, former club president. Zamparini wrote indelible pages of our history, up to the conquest of two promotions in Serie A with Walter Novellino and Cesare Prandelli. Goodbye, president. “

LEAGUE SERIE A: “A FOOTBALL MAN LEFT US”

“Maurizio Zamparini, a football man whose name will forever remain linked to our championship, has left us. Lega Serie A expresses its condolences to the family”. Thus the Lega Serie A remembers the former patron of Palermo and Venice Maurizio Zamparini who passed away today.

GREASE: “A GREAT SPORTS MAN GOES WITH ZAMPARINI”

“He made the Palermo team achieve unprecedented results, he discovered talents and champions who made many fans dream and have fun. A great football man has gone away.” So on twitter Senator Pietro Grasso comments on the death of Maurizio Zamparini.