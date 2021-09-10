He was a real idol, here he is today: do you recognize Jesse McCartney?

Jesse McCartney is a talented artist who made teenagers all over the world dream, a real idol: here he is today, can you recognize him?

Blond hair, light eyes and an angelic face. Jesse McCartney is an immensely talented artist who has been a real idol for teenagers all over the world since the early 2000s. Singer-songwriter with a melodious voice, but also an actor, he has shown that he can engage in different fields, always enjoying great success. Born in 1987, the artist is now thirty-four years old and has a truly exceptional following. He was a real idol, here he is today: do you recognize the talented and charming Jesse McCartney?

How is Jesse McCartney today: do you recognize the talented artist?

Originally from Ardsley, the singer-songwriter has been passionate about music from an early age. Encouraged by his family, he nurtured his talent and gained his first recognition by joining the “Sugar Beats”. Since the 2000s Jesse McCartney has been one of the members of “Dream Street”, and then began his solo career around the age of fifteen.

There are many songs that have achieved exceptional success, just think of “Beautiful Soul” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” which is part of the soundtrack of the film “Ella Enchanted” and which saw him duet with the Oscar winner Anne Hathaway. As we said, Jesse McCartney also tried his hand at an acting career. We have admired him among the protagonists of “Summerland” and in highly successful productions such as “Law and Order” and “Csi”. Not only that, he also starred for the big screen in several films. Very popular also on social networks, the artist, who was also a guest at our Sanremo festival in 2006, boasts an Instagram profile with over six hundred thousand followers. Are you curious to see how he became the idol of teenagers? Here is a shot for you!

Grew up, sure, but his magnetic appeal has remained the same!