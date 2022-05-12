He was able to reach America, but he preferred the money, now Lainez would have a new club

The team that Diego Lainez would reach, rejects America’s offer

May 11, 2022 02:30 a.m.

The Mexican player Diego Lainez does not find minutes at Real Betis and this would force him to look for a new team, although America launches an offer to recover the player and that he has minutes before the World Cup in Qatar The Mexican did not want to leave Europe.

In this way he would look for luck in another club, being the Portuguese league his new destination. According to Kerynews, Sporting Lisbon would be very interested in signing the Mexican striker for next season.

With a contract until 2025, Real Betis would look for cereal or as a loan as an option to purchase so that Diego Lainez has minutes in his new team and also raises his price taking into account that he can be called up to the national team and play the World Cup .

How much will Diego Lainez earn in Portugal?

In the sports part, he could earn a lot taking into account that it is a different league from the Spanish one, on the other hand, in the economic part, he could exceed his salary of 2.5 million dollars that he receives at Real Betis.

