“He was already dead but he woke up”, nurses and rescuers save the life of a street vendor

The intervention of Candela station 118 it was instrumental in averting the tragedy. Yesterday, in fact, a 52-year-old man from Orta Nova, who arrived in the town of Monti Dauni for work, experienced sudden cardiac arrest. After a few minutes the ambulance from the local station arrived, with the health workers who had been alerted by the operations center initially for an alleged accidental trauma.

But once rescuers and nurses arrived there they were able to recognize the cardiac arrest in progress. Very quickly they practiced cardiac massage, managing to revive the lifeless trader. Recognized the cardiac arrest, the three immediately requested the intervention of the Automedica, which came from Foggia with the Doctor on board. Antonio De Toma (Asl Foggia) and the driver Michele Matera (Sanitaservice). Cardiopulmonary resuscitation began immediately, adrenaline was administered and then five shocks with the Semi-automatic defibrillator (AED). At the last discharge the man woke up and the doctor was able to stabilize him together with the nurse and take him to the emergency room in Foggia, where he arrived alert and cooperating.







The timely intervention actually resulted in the rescue of the man who seriously risked dying. The “heroes” intervened on the spot – as reported AssoCareNews – I’m Davide Cubello (Nurse Asl Foggia), Maria Ripalta Difrancesco (Sanitaservice rescuer) e Stefano Sciarra (Sanitaservice Rescue Driver). Thanks to their speed of action today the unfortunate Nicola can thank them for being still alive.