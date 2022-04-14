“He was amazing, I would have really loved to play with him”

Who can doubt? Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in football history, if not the best. The Lusitanian is having a complicated season at Manchester United of course, but what he has already achieved in football is extraordinary. The five-time Golden Ball winner, who had some exceptional players as teammates, would have really liked to play with a particular legend.

Asked by the official Soccer.com channel, Cristiano Ronaldo named the legend he would have really liked to play with. First, the Lusitanian dismisses King Pelé, the late Diego Maradona, his lifelong rival, Lionel Messi, the Auriverdes Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho. For Cristiano Ronaldo, it would have been very special if he had the opportunity to play with his compatriot, Eusebio.

“Uff…that’s a very difficult question. In my head, I have many players with whom I would have liked to play, but I will mention one from my country: Eusébio. He is one of the sons of Portugal and I would have liked to play with him because he is Portuguese and he was an incredible person. He passed away a few years ago, but I would have loved to play with him in the national team.” replied CR7 on the SOCCER.COM YouTube channel.

Eusébio is considered the best Portuguese player of all time before the explosion of Cristiano Ronaldo. Of Mozambican origin, Eusébio has won the Ballon d’Or and twice the European Golden Shoe. He is the footballer who was the highest scorer (7) in the Portuguese first division. He was also the top scorer at a World Cup and conquered absolutely everything with Benfica, including the European Cup.

