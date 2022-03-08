He was at 100% and was sidelined against City

2022-03-07
there is case Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd. The Portuguese was not taken into account for last Sunday’s game against Manchester Citywhich thrashed 4-1.
many wondered why CR7 He was not present at this commitment and it was the coach of the Red Devils who provided details in the first instance.
“Ronaldo still had problems with his hip flexors on Friday and that’s why we decided to reserve him,” said the coach of the club. Manchester UnitedRalf Ragnick in the preview of the match against City.
Despite these statements, there is already information that the real reason why Cristiano Ronaldo did not play was by technical decision. Everything indicates that there is a divorce between the Portuguese and ragnick.
Katia Aveiro, sister of the Portuguese player, confirmed to one of her followers that CR7 is not injured, thus confirming that there is controversy in the United.
“Christian He was 100%, he did not play for simple technical and tactical reasons”, Katia told one of her fans on her networks.
JOURNEY AND ANGER
Cristiano Ronaldo, Upon learning that he was not called up for the match against Manchester City, he decided to take his private plane and travel to Portugal, something that has also generated controversy.
Teammates have not taken this trip well CR7who was not present at the stadium to support his team.
Some media assures that the trip of Cristiano Ronaldo It was to treat his injury, but other media speculate that it is a monumental anger of the crack for being marginalized in an important game like the Manchester derby.
For several weeks the possibility has been sounding that Cristiano Ronaldo leave the United at the end of the season. There are some options for the historic goalscorer.