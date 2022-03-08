He was at 100% and was sidelined against City

2022-03-07

there is case Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd. The Portuguese was not taken into account for last Sunday’s game against Manchester Citywhich thrashed 4-1.

many wondered why CR7 He was not present at this commitment and it was the coach of the Red Devils who provided details in the first instance.

“Ronaldo still had problems with his hip flexors on Friday and that’s why we decided to reserve him,” said the coach of the club. Manchester UnitedRalf Ragnick in the preview of the match against City.

See: The mega offer that Abramovich rejected for Chelsea came to light. what the Russian tycoon is asking for the ‘Blues’

Despite these statements, there is already information that the real reason why Cristiano Ronaldo did not play was by technical decision. Everything indicates that there is a divorce between the Portuguese and ragnick.

Katia Aveiro, sister of the Portuguese player, confirmed to one of her followers that CR7 is not injured, thus confirming that there is controversy in the United.

“Christian He was 100%, he did not play for simple technical and tactical reasons”, Katia told one of her fans on her networks.